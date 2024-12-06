It Takes Two developer's next project name and release date leaks

A few details on Hazelight Studios' next game have leaked ahead of schedule.

According to the ever reliable billbil-kun of Dealabs, we will be seeing a release of the studio's upcoming game - reportedly known as Split Fiction - as soon as 6th March, 2025. The game will reportedly be available on PC and unspecified consoles.

Allegedly, Hazelight (best known for its couch co-op platformer It Takes Two) will share a trailer for Split Fiction this month, likely at The Game Awards next week. The awards are scheduled to take place on 12th December, or for those of us in the UK, at 12.30am on Friday, 13th December.

Hazelight founder Josef Fares shared a tease for the studio's yet-to-actually-be-announced game earlier in the year, with an enigmatic post on social media which promised "a BRAND NEW IP called S*** ******N".

At this time, our own Matt Wales suggested the game could be called 'Sexy Bassoon', and to be honest, I am slightly disappointed it is looking less likely that this is its name. Anyway, not much longer until we find out more about what Hazelight has been cooking up since It Takes Two.

Back in October, Hazelight announced It Takes Two has now sold a rather impressive 20m copies since its release in 2021. This meant the game had sold a further 4m copies since March of this year, when the developer announced the game had sold 16m.