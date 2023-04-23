If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It looks like physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will require a digital download

"Download required".

It looks like physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will require an additional digital download to play.

Whilst there's been no formal word from EA about the additional requirement, players who've spotted the physical game out in the wild have reportedly noticed that the boxed copies sport a sticker on the front that says "download required".

This may not come as a surprise to some given EA recently published the minimum and recommended PC specifications for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which stated that Jedi Survivor takes up 155GB on PC, and discs can only hold so much data, of course.

It has, however, kicked off a bit of a storm in the comments, with hundreds of players stepping into the discussion to debate the benefits – and drawbacks – of both physical media and digital downloads.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Final Gameplay Trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on 28th April, 2023.

Taps went hands-on with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and posted his thoughts about the sequel earlier this month, stating he was charmed by the game's PS3 retro feel. Here's EA's latest – and final – gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

