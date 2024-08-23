It looks like 2007's surprisingly alright The Sims spin-off MySims is heading to Switch

MySims, the unexpectedly decent The Sims spin-off that first hit Nintendo platforms back in 2007, is reportedly heading to Switch "soon".

MySims, in case you're unfamiliar (which would be perfectly understandable given that it's now a frankly upsetting 17 years old), initially released on Nintendo Wii and DS. Developed by Dead Space studio EA Redwood Shores, it presented players with a vaguely Animal Crossing-like take on The Sims which successfully managed to be about as far removed from the actual Sims as you could possibly get without entirely changing genres.

It tasked players with redeveloping a run-down town, attracting new residents, building them homes, and then furnishing them using items crafted from blueprints, in turn gained from helping residents and bolstering your relationship with them. "MySims is pretty much perfect for what it is," Eurogamer contributor Keza MacDonald wrote of the Wii version back in 2007. "At once accessible and complex, kid-friendly and adult-pleasing, and full of personality."

So yes, there's a surprising amount of lingering fondness for MySims amongst the aged, and a low-level murmur of EG team excitement emerged with today's news that a remaster of sorts might be heading to Switch. This discovery was highlighted on Resetera after a number of online stores began listing the game for an 11th November release this year, despite not a peep of an announcement from EA.

However, Kotaku has now stepped in with claims the Switch port of MySims is "real and coming soon". That's according to a "source familiar with [EA's] plans", although Kotaku hasn't been able to confirm it that 11th November release date is accurate. Will this be the start of a long and fruitful revival for the MySims series (which also had a medieval sequel and a driving game)? Only time will tell, unless EA tells it first.