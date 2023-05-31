Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 gets October release date

Just weeks after we got a first gameplay reveal for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, developer Insomniac has confirmed the eagerly awaited open-world sequel will launch for PlayStation 5 on 20th October.

Announced back in 2021, Spider-Man 2 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales (star of Insomniac's 2020 Spidey follow-up) reuniting to battle Kraven the Hunter and "an all-new Symbiote threat to Earth-1048" in an instalment said to be a "darker" Empire Strikes Back-style sequel.

We got our first proper taste of Spidey 2's action during May's PlayStation Showcase, which featured ten minutes of gameplay as Peter Parker (now sporting the Black Suit and armed with new Symbiote tendrils) and Miles Morales tore through the streets of Queen's, as part of an expanded New York City map this time around.

Watch on YouTube Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay reveal trailer.

Spider-Man 2's October release date comes via today's Summer Game Fest live showcase, where Insomniac's Bryan Intihar confirmed Venom won't be in his Eddie Brock guise this time around. That's perhaps not surprising given the hints (mild spoiler) toward the end of the first game that Harry Osborn is Spidey 2's new Symbiote, but Intihar refused to be drawn, only saying the developer's goal was to tell "an original story".

Expect plenty more details ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's 20th October release on PS5.