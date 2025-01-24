Insomniac founder and outgoing CEO set to be inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame

Insomniac Games founder and outgoing CEO, Ted Price, is set to be inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) Hall of Fame.

Price - who announced he was retiring earlier this week - will be honoured at next month's DICE Awards (not to be confused with EA's Stockholm studio of the same name) ahead of his retirement in March.

Since founding the studio in 1994, Price has been part of every franchise, including Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet and Clank, and critically-acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man series.

"From the humble beginnings of Insomniac Games as an independent studio to its rise as a powerhouse PlayStation studio, Ted has left an indelible mark on our industry," AIAS president Meggan Scavio said.

"His legacy encompasses a portfolio of beloved and critically acclaimed games, a studio that holds him in the highest regard, and a profound impact on the Academy itself."

The 28th annual DICE Awards takes place alongside the conference on 13th February at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

Last year, Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer was inducted into the Hall of Fame, when Scavio said Schafer's "creative impact on the industry cannot be understated".