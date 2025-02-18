Inkay 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Inkay in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Revolving Pokémon - a strong hint if you know your alternative evolutions! That's right, it's the perfect time to catch a perfect Inkay in Pokémon Go!

Inkay’s evolution, Malamar, is a strong contender in Go Battle League. While it's not great as a Raid attacker, it is a real threat in both Great and Ultra League, thanks to an unusual typing and a decent moveset.

As usual, catching as many Inkay as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour both because of the chance to hunt a PVP Pokémon in Pokémon Go and because of the double catch XP bonus that runs alongside the event.

Inkay 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Inkay with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

In this case, a perfect Malamar in Great League is a 0/15/9 and has a max CP of 1500 at Level 24.5.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can tell if these are the droids you’re looking for, as the late Great Ben Kenobi once said, based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Inkay:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 795 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 861 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Malamar good in PVP?

Yes, Malamar is useful in both Great and Ultra League. Sadly, it doesn't quite have the stats for Master League - something tells us that dragons will have no problems eating roast squid.

Wow, they really took happy little Inkay and turned that smile upside down! Moody Malamar runs Psywave, Superpower and Foul Play. This is pretty spammy and lays down impressive Shield pressure. Coupled with Malamar's bulk, you have a great choice for PVP. The only real concern is that Superpower is a self-debuff move, with a guaranteed hit to both your attack and defense.

In Great League, this translates to wins against Alolan Sandslash, Annihilape, Dunsparce, Clodsire and Shadow Feraligatr. Losses will come from Mandibuzz, Jumpluff, Azumarill, Shadow Drapion and Galarian Corsola.

Looking to Ultra League, where a perfect (3/15/15) Malamar can hit 2500 CP at Level 50, we have wins against Lickilicky, Tentacruel, Giratina Altered, Skeledirge and Virizion. Losses will come from Clefable, Corviknight, Swampert, Talonflame and Guzzlord.

Given that CP in Ultra League, it's safe to say Malamar isn't really viable in Master League.

Is there a shiny Inkay in Pokémon Go?

Yes! Shiny Inkay and shiny Malamar are available in Pokémon Go.

Everything in Inkay's evolution line is a Dark/Psychic-type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Shiny Inkay was released in September 2022, as part of the Inkay Limited Research event.

What does shiny Inkay look like?

Like last week, our Spotlight Hour shiny is gold! As you can see below, shiny Inkay swaps its blue body for a nice golden hue. Its head is a little less saturated, but that change is minimal at best.

As for shiny Malamar, its indigo 'hair' tentacles are now gold and dark gold, while its wings are a green and red combo. Shame, as green shinies are almost always worse than their original. This is the colour you turn when you eat spoiled cuttlefish.

Thanks to Reddit user bigbaldheadNR for the handy preview.

Other reasons to catch as many Pokemon as possible

Aside from trying to actually spot a shiny Inkay in Pokémon Go, there's a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason, of course, is the double catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. Try to focus on making Excellent Throws to make the most of this bonus! We also recommend waiting until this Spotlight Hour is live before catching your first Pokemon of the day, because, again, it will result in more XP.

Thanks to Inkay being a Dark/Psychic-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Snivy, Tepig and Oshawott, three starter Pokémon taking the spotlight at the same time!

Good luck finding a perfect Inkay!