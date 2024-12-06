Infinity Nikki Wishfield Journal challenges and rewards
How to complete all of the Wishfield Journal challenges.
Wishfield Journal is an Infinity Nikki event which tasks you with completing a variety of challenges around the Wishfield region.
Divided into five sets, the Wishfield Journal challenges span from finding a Whimstar or two to testing your photography skills to taking a ride on a great bird. Some of the challenges will even be completed as you naturally progress through Infinity Nikki's storyline.
So look below to find all of the Wishfield Journal challenges released so far in Infinity Nikki, along with a look at the Wishfield Journal end date and rewards.
Wishfield Journal Day One Whimstar Collection challenges in Infinity Nikki
Day One of the Wishfield Journal event in Infinity Nikki is called 'Whimstar Collection'. To complete it you need to find and collect four specific Whimstars from around Wishfield. Each one will reward you with 50 Travel Insight, meaning you can earn a total of 200 Travel Insight from this challenge set.
The Whimstars you need to collect are:
- A Whimstar Decoration
- Whimstar over Florawish
- Little Big Whimstar - Here's where to find the Fishing Association
- Whimflutter Hunt - Catching any Whimflutter will count towards this challenge
Aside from the Whimstar at the Fishing Association, all of these can be found within Florawish. If you want to learn their locations, take a look at our Florawish Whimstar locations guide.
Wishfield Journal Day Two Moments of Travel challenges in Infinity Nikki
The Wishfield Journal Day Two challenges in Infinity Nikki are entitled 'Moments of Travel' and task you with taking photos in specific spots across Wishfield. There are four locations to photograph and, since you earn 50 Travel Insight per photograph, you can earn a total of 200 Travel Insight from this challenge set. Before you consider completing these challenges, however, you need to have unlocked Photo Mode.
If you need any help completing these challenges, visit our how to find all Moments of Travel locations guide.
Wishfield Journal Day Three Adventure Helper challenges in Infinity Nikki
Day Three of Infinity Nikki's Wishfield Journal event is called 'Adventure Helper' and, to complete it, you need to find and use four different modes of transportation across Wishfield.
Unlike the past Wishfield Journal challenges, the amount of Travel Insight you can earn from these challenges differs slightly. This is a good thing though because it means you can earn 250 Travel Insight from this challenge set in total!
Let's take a look at how to complete them:
Rent a Whimcycle once in Breezy Meadow
To rent a Whimcycle you need to visit the building south-west of Florawish and directly south of the Memorial Mountains. It's hard to miss thanks to the purple trees. There you'll find Hugh who will rent you a Whimcycle for 200 Blings.
Ride a Sky Monarch once in Breezy Meadow
To ride the Sky Monarch, you need to visit Stoneville on the far western side of Breezy Meadow. Once there, head to the northern part of town where, near a large windmill with a Whimstar atop of it, you'll find a stone platform. The Sky Monarch's nest is on this platform!
To reach it, head around the northern side of this platform until you find a rocky outcrop you can reach by jumping. Here there will be a great leaf which, once jumped on, will propel you to the upper levels. Keep jumping on these leaves until you find the Sky Monarch's nest.
Upon reaching the nest, stand a little away from it and put the Animal Grooming Outfit on. Now you simply need to wait for the Sky Monarch to land, so you can sneak up and groom it. Afterwards, it will happily give Nikki a ride. You'll know if you've done this correctly if the 'Leap' option appears on the bird.
Just keep in mind that it will fly away after having a short sitdown, so will want to make sure you're ready for its arrival.
Ride a hot air balloon once in Florawish
To ride a hot air balloon, you need to head to the Bibcoon's Chuckle Club in Florawish. Don't go inside though!
Instead, go up the set of stairs opposite the Wishing Tree. You'll find Pavri at the top and, after exchanging 200 Bling with him, you'll be able to ride a hot air balloon. (Momo has to stay on the ground though.) Once in the air, you're free to control the balloon and take photos! Though I will say that it's not the speediest mode of transportation.
When you've had enough of flying, simply jump out of the balloon and float back down to the ground.
Ride the Grand Cane at the Dream Warehouse
To ride the Grand Cane at the Dream Warehouse, you need to have reached Chapter 2: The Lost Wishes - Go to the Dream Warehouse. This is one of the main quests and, as you progress through your journey in the Dream Warehouse, you will reach a point where you're prompted to ride the Grand Cane!
More to come….
Infinity Nikki Wishfield Journal event explained: Wishfield Journal end date and rewards
Wishfield Journal is one of the opening events in Infinity Nikki and is running until Sunday 29th December.
The Wishfield Journal consists of five challenge sets divided across five different days, with said challenges being released in the days after Infinity Nikki's launch on Thursday 5th December. Yet, you don't have to complete the challenges on their release day. Instead, you'll have until the above end date to complete this challenge.
These challenges range from taking a photo to finding a specific Whimstar to riding a bike and, for each one you complete, you'll earn a specific amount of Travel Insight. Once you've reached a certain amount of Travel Insight, you'll start earning rewards.
The Wishfield Journal rewards are:
- 100 Travel Insight - 2 Resonite Crystals
- 200 Travel Insight - 3 Resonite Crystals
- 400 Travel Insight - 3 Revelation Crystals
- 600 Travel Insight - 5 Resonite Crystals
- 800 Travel Insight - 5 Revelation Crystals
- 1,000 Travel Insight - Wonderful Travels card for your Profile
As you can see, you'll have to complete a good number of the challenges to earn all of the Wishfield Journal rewards. Yet, these rewards will come in quite handy if you want to pull from the Infinity Nikki Banners.
Best of luck completing the Wishfield Journal in Infinity Nikki! Make sure you check out our pages on the Infinity Nikki codes, all Outfits and our Infinity tips and tricks too!