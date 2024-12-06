Infinity Nikki Wishfield Journal challenges and rewards

Wishfield Journal is an Infinity Nikki event which tasks you with completing a variety of challenges around the Wishfield region.

Divided into five sets, the Wishfield Journal challenges span from finding a Whimstar or two to testing your photography skills to taking a ride on a great bird. Some of the challenges will even be completed as you naturally progress through Infinity Nikki's storyline.

So look below to find all of the Wishfield Journal challenges released so far in Infinity Nikki, along with a look at the Wishfield Journal end date and rewards.

On this page:

Wishfield Journal Day One Whimstar Collection challenges in Infinity Nikki Day One of the Wishfield Journal event in Infinity Nikki is called 'Whimstar Collection'. To complete it you need to find and collect four specific Whimstars from around Wishfield. Each one will reward you with 50 Travel Insight, meaning you can earn a total of 200 Travel Insight from this challenge set. The Whimstars you need to collect are: A Whimstar Decoration

Whimstar over Florawish

Little Big Whimstar - Here's where to find the Fishing Association

Whimflutter Hunt - Catching any Whimflutter will count towards this challenge Aside from the Whimstar at the Fishing Association, all of these can be found within Florawish. If you want to learn their locations, take a look at our Florawish Whimstar locations guide. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Wishfield Journal Day Two Moments of Travel challenges in Infinity Nikki The Wishfield Journal Day Two challenges in Infinity Nikki are entitled 'Moments of Travel' and task you with taking photos in specific spots across Wishfield. There are four locations to photograph and, since you earn 50 Travel Insight per photograph, you can earn a total of 200 Travel Insight from this challenge set. Before you consider completing these challenges, however, you need to have unlocked Photo Mode. If you need any help completing these challenges, visit our how to find all Moments of Travel locations guide. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Wishfield Journal Day Three Adventure Helper challenges in Infinity Nikki Day Three of Infinity Nikki's Wishfield Journal event is called 'Adventure Helper' and, to complete it, you need to find and use four different modes of transportation across Wishfield. Unlike the past Wishfield Journal challenges, the amount of Travel Insight you can earn from these challenges differs slightly. This is a good thing though because it means you can earn 250 Travel Insight from this challenge set in total! Let's take a look at how to complete them: Rent a Whimcycle once in Breezy Meadow To rent a Whimcycle you need to visit the building south-west of Florawish and directly south of the Memorial Mountains. It's hard to miss thanks to the purple trees. There you'll find Hugh who will rent you a Whimcycle for 200 Blings. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Ride a Sky Monarch once in Breezy Meadow To ride the Sky Monarch, you need to visit Stoneville on the far western side of Breezy Meadow. Once there, head to the northern part of town where, near a large windmill with a Whimstar atop of it, you'll find a stone platform. The Sky Monarch's nest is on this platform! Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames To reach it, head around the northern side of this platform until you find a rocky outcrop you can reach by jumping. Here there will be a great leaf which, once jumped on, will propel you to the upper levels. Keep jumping on these leaves until you find the Sky Monarch's nest. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Upon reaching the nest, stand a little away from it and put the Animal Grooming Outfit on. Now you simply need to wait for the Sky Monarch to land, so you can sneak up and groom it. Afterwards, it will happily give Nikki a ride. You'll know if you've done this correctly if the 'Leap' option appears on the bird. Just keep in mind that it will fly away after having a short sitdown, so will want to make sure you're ready for its arrival. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Ride a hot air balloon once in Florawish To ride a hot air balloon, you need to head to the Bibcoon's Chuckle Club in Florawish. Don't go inside though! Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Instead, go up the set of stairs opposite the Wishing Tree. You'll find Pavri at the top and, after exchanging 200 Bling with him, you'll be able to ride a hot air balloon. (Momo has to stay on the ground though.) Once in the air, you're free to control the balloon and take photos! Though I will say that it's not the speediest mode of transportation. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames When you've had enough of flying, simply jump out of the balloon and float back down to the ground. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Ride the Grand Cane at the Dream Warehouse To ride the Grand Cane at the Dream Warehouse, you need to have reached Chapter 2: The Lost Wishes - Go to the Dream Warehouse. This is one of the main quests and, as you progress through your journey in the Dream Warehouse, you will reach a point where you're prompted to ride the Grand Cane! Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames More to come….