The White Jade Ship location in Infinity Nikki is something worth knowing as, not only is this grand ship a sight to behold, but it'll also help you complete a New Bloom Festival event quest.

The quest we're talking about tasks you with taking a photo at the White Jade in Infinity Nikki, and the biggest problem with this is actually trying to find the ship. Especially, if like us, you're looking at the event tasks while on Firework Isles...

On that note, here's where to find the White Jade in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki White Jade location

The White Jade Ship is docked at Flora Wharf in Florawish in Infinity Nikki. We've marked its location on the map below:

The ship should be clearly visible on your map. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If the ship isn't appearing for you then you may need to visit the Firework Isles first and then return to Florawish to find the ship docked there.

Now, to complete one of the day 2 tasks of the Strings of Time New Bloom Festival event quests you need to take a photo at the White Jade. You can either take a photo of the grand ship itself without Nikki in it or you can take one with Nikki in it, this doesn't actually matter as the only bit you need to do to complete the task is to have the White Jade clearly in frame.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's all for now!