Infinity Nikki tops 30m registrations and it's not even out yet

Over 30 million people have pre-registered for Infinity Nikki.

Consequently, Infold Games confirmed all registration milestones have been unlocked, meaning players across PC, PS5, and mobile devices will secure a four-star outfit, 20 Resonite Crystals, 300 Threads of Purity, and 50,000 Blings.

To mark the achievement, Infold dropped a new gameplay overview trailer subtitled Unfold Your Whim, "offering a glimpse into the journey ahead".

Infinity Nikki tasks players with collecting Whimstars and special outfits that give Nikki unique abilities.

"Each new ability allows Nikki to explore deeper, discover hidden paths, and interact with the vibrant open world around her," Infold teases. "Alongside her, Momo, her loyal companion, offers a camera feature for players to capture memorable moments throughout their adventure."

For some, this milestone may not be surprising. In August, over 12 million of us had already signed up for the "cosy open-world adventure" follow-up to the highly successful mobile series of dress-up games.

We still don't have a release date for Infinity Nikki yet, however when the time does come, it will be available across PlayStation and PC, alongside Android and iOS devices. In the meantime, you can still sign up for the Infinity Nikki playtest here.