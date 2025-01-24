Aventura makes a return to Infinity Nikki with Observation: The White Jade as part of the festivities during the New Bloom Reunion event.

As with all Aventura Observation encounters, the professor wants to quiz Nikki on something nearby - and this time it's the White Jade ship that's ported in Florawish.

You can get this question wrong as much as you like without affecting your rewards, but to speed things along, we've explained the correct The White Jade Observation answer in Infinity Nikki below, along with what rewards you get.

The White Jade Observation answer in Infinity Nikki

Here's the correct White Jade Observation answer in Infinity Nikki:

Question: What is the emblem of the White Jade?

Answer: A Pipa.

To start this Aventura quest, just head to his location directly opposite the White Jade ship ported on the south side of Florawish.

Remember, it doesn't matter if you previously got this question wrong. As you still get the same amount of rewards no mater how many attempts it takes you answer Aventura correctly!

The White Jade Observation rewards in Infinity Nikki

Here's what rewards you get for completing The White Jade Observation in Infinity Nikki:

x30 Diamonds

x30 Shining Particles

x150 Thread of Purity

Hope you have fun with the other festival activities! If you'd like to see all of the new outfits available in this update, check out our 1.2 Banners and outfits page.