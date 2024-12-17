Where to find and how to beat the Sovereign of Fresh in Infinity Nikki

Eltinada is the Sovereign of Fresh in Infinity Nikki, and you have to beat them in a Styling Challenge to complete the Wishing Woods Faction questline.

They're tricky to track down, however, as you have to beat lots of other stylists in the Wishing Woods on your way to revealing Eltinada's location in Infinity Nikki.

Once you find them, you also have to wear the right clothing pieces to beat Eltinada in a fashion battle and get the Sovereign of Fresh Medal, which can be used to get Golden Fruit to craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit.

To help you clear this questline completely, we've explained where the find the Sovereign of Fresh in Infinity Nikki below, along with tips on how to beat the Sovereign of Fresh, and all the rewards you get for doing so.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find the Sovereign of Fresh in Infinity Nikki

The Sovereign of Fresh is located at the very southeastern corner of the Wishing Woods in Infinity Nikki, just south of the 'Land of Starfall' Warp Spire. But the Sovereign only appears after you beat all the other stylists at 'Normal' or above that are linked to the Wishing Woods Factions.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to beat the Sovereign of Fresh in Infinity Nikki

You need to wear your very best Fresh and Elegant clothes, accessories, and Eurekas to beat the Sovereign of Fresh in Infinity Nikki. Yes, it's a dual tag battle, unfortunately, so you need to pay attention to both requirements. You can easily find your best Fresh and Elegant pieces by using the 'Filter' option.

Equipping clothes that also have the Pastoral tag will make beating the Sovereign of Fresh even easier, but it's not required.

Sticking on your Freshest and most Elegant outfit from the 'Outfits' tab, then using the 'Glow Up' feature to upgrade its pieces until you win is a good way to beat the Sovereign of Fresh - but this might cost you more Bling, Thread of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles than just picking and choosing between individual pieces.

Remember, as this is a dual tag battle, adding up your clothes pieces' Fresh and Elegant numbers is recommended. For example, an outfit that has 15,000 Fresh but only 100 Elegant is worse than an outfit that has 12,000 Fresh and 5,000 Elegant, because you're aiming for the higher total value.

Don't worry too much about the numbers together though, as we've done the maths below so you don't have to!

In order of best to worst, Fresh and Elegant outfits you can use to beat the Sovereign of Fresh include:

Blossoming Stars

Moonlight Oath

Fairytale Swan

Wishful Aurosa

Forest's Fluttering

Floral Memory

Wind of Purity

From best to worst, pieces of these outfits can also help you beat the Sovereign of Fresh:

Flowing Colors

Hometown Breeze

Breezy Tea Time

Whimsical Picnic

Sweet Honey

Departing Blossom

Chic Elegance

Just keep in mind that a Fresh and Elegant outfit with the Pastoral tag might actually beat the best scores here, once the Pastoral bonus is applied. Generally though, you're safe to upgrade outfits at the top of our list without having to worry about the Pastoral tag.

The best Elegant Eurekas to equip against the Sovereign of Fresh are the 5-Star 'Rayplume' ones, and the best Fresh Eurekas to equip against the Sovereign of Fresh are the 4-Star 'Wind's Rhythm' ones.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If you only want to upgrade the individual items of an outfit, in our experience, it's best to upgrade your best outfit pieces from a set, not your worst, as swapping out your worst pieces for better ones is usually better than upgrading them. You can see what your best and worst pieces are by inspecting your performance with the 'Score Details' option at the end of a Styling Challenge.

You only need to beat the Sovereign of Fresh at 'Normal' level to get her Sovereign of Fresh Medal (which you need to get Golden Fruit), but the challenge requires a 'Perfect' clear to complete the quest and get all of its available rewards.

Infinity Nikki Sovereign of Fresh rewards

Here's all of the rewards you get from the Sovereign of Fresh in Infinity Nikki:

Normal - Sovereign of Fresh Medal: Wishfield

- Sovereign of Fresh Medal: Wishfield Average - 100 Thread of Purity

- 100 Thread of Purity Great - 30 Diamonds

- 30 Diamonds Perfect - 1 Resonite Crystal

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

All the best with the rest of the Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki!