Where to find and how to beat the Sovereign of Elegant in Infinity Nikki

The Banshee is the Sovereign of Elegant in Infinity Nikki, and you have to beat her in a Styling Challenge to complete the Breezy Meadow Faction questline.

She's a tricky person to track down, however, as you have to beat lots of other stylists in Breezy Meadow on your way to revealing The Banshee's location in Infinity Nikki.

Once you find her, you also have to wear the right clothing pieces to beat The Banshee in a fashion battle and get the Sovereign of Elegant Medal, which can be used to get Golden Dew to craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit.

To help you clear this questline completely, we've explained where the find the Sovereign of Elegant in Infinity Nikki below, along with tips on how to beat the Sovereign of Elegant, and all the rewards you get for doing so.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find the Sovereign of Elegant in Infinity Nikki

The Sovereign of Elegant is located by the river's edge west of the 'Kikball: Pit-a-Pat' minigame in the middle of Breezy Meadow in Infinity Nikki, between the hours of 22:00 and and 04:00. So, you may need to adjust the time of day.

The Sovereign only appears after you beat all the other stylists at 'Normal' or above that are linked to the Breezy Meadow Faction, like Craig.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to beat the Sovereign of Elegant in Infinity Nikki

You need to wear your very best Elegant clothes, accessories, and Eurekas to beat the Sovereign of Elegant in Infinity Nikki. You can easily find your best Elegant pieces by using the 'Filter' option, then selecting the very first piece of clothing on each tab.

Equipping clothes that also have the Formal tag will make beating the Sovereign of Elegant even easier, but it's not required.

Sticking on your most Elegant outfit from the 'Outfits' tab, then using the 'Glow Up' feature to upgrade its pieces until you win is a good way to beat the Sovereign of Elegant - but this might cost you more Bling, Thread of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles than just picking and choosing between individual pieces.

In order of best to worst, Elegant outfits you can use to beat the Sovereign of Elegant include:

Moonlight Oath

Fairytale Swan

Wishful Aurosa

Breezy Tea Time

Chic Elegance

Wind of Purity

Whimsical Picnic

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If you only want to upgrade the individual items of an outfit, in our experience, it's best to upgrade your best outfit pieces from a set, not your worst, as swapping out your worst pieces for better ones is usually better than upgrading them. You can see what your best and worst pieces are by inspecting your performance with the 'Score Details' option at the end of a Styling Challenge.

You only need to beat the Sovereign of Elegant at 'Normal' level to get her Sovereign of Elegant Medal (which you need to get Golden Dew), but the challenge requires a 'Perfect' clear to complete the quest and get all of the available rewards.

Infinity Nikki Sovereign of Elegant rewards

Here's all of the rewards you get from the Sovereign of Elegant in Infinity Nikki:

Normal - Sovereign of Elegant Medal: Wishfield

- Sovereign of Elegant Medal: Wishfield Average - 100 Thread of Purity

- 100 Thread of Purity Great - 30 Diamonds

- 30 Diamonds Perfect - 1 Resonite Crystal

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

All the best with the rest of the Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki!