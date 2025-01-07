Infinity Nikki Thanks! Fish Knight walkthrough

'Thanks! Fish Knight' is a quest where you have to catch some very specific fish in Infinity Nikki.

Thanks to this, 'Thanks! Fish Knight' is quite useful if you're still to complete a couple of the fish-specific courses - the term used for achievements in Infinity Nikki. Don't worry if you've already caught these fish though, 'Thanks! Fish Knight' will also reward you with a new sketch for your collection.

Below you'll find our 'Thanks! Fish Knight' walkthrough for this Infinity Nikki quest.

How to complete Thanks! Fish Knight in Infinity Nikki

To start 'Thanks! Fish Knight' in Infinity Nikki, you need to talk to Donald at Leisurely Anglers. If you're having trouble finding him, then head to this location during the day and explore around the main building. Donald will be standing near it, overlooking the lake.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Sadly, Donald will explain that a Fish Knight isn't about riding a fish into a mighty battle. Instead, it's about helping children catch fish. You can't have everything I guess.

Your first task as the Fish Knight is to catch a Ribbon Eel, which can be easily achieved by visiting a fishing spot just north of Leisureely Anglers. You may have to catch a couple of other fish before you hook a Ribbon Eel, but it shouldn't take you very long.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Once you've caught a Ribbon Eel, head back to the main Leisurely Anglers building and hand it over to Pepo. Just note that he only appears during the day, so you may have to change the time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

With that done, it's time to talk to Donald. This time he wants you to catch a Carryfin for a girl called Polly. Now the fishing spot Donald asks you to use may seem near impossible to reach, with it being in the lake and Nikki not knowing how to swim, but there is an easy way to reach it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

All you have to do is follow the lake north, crossing the river into Florawish when you reach it, and you'll shortly come across a set of lily pads. Simply jump from lilypad to lilypad until you can reach the fishing spot. Again, it may take you a couple of fish before you catch a Carryfin but that shouldn't take very long.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Once Nikki has a Carryfin, it's time to visit Polly. Thankfully, she's not very far away. Polly can be found standing beneath the tree near the house closest to the lilypads.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

'Thanks! Fish Knight' will come to close after giving Polly her fish. For completing it, you'll receive the Fishing Fantasy skirt sketch, 30 Diamonds, 10,000 Bling, 50 Thread of Purity and 400 Mira EXP.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

