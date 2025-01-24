Infinity Nikki Tangram solutions

Tangram is a puzzle you complete during the New Bloom Festival in Infinity Nikki. A new Whim Tangram puzzle is being released each day over the first five days of the New Bloom Festival and you'll have until Wednesday 26th February to complete them.

Tangram puzzles are solved by placing a set of wooden blocks within a shape. These blocks can be moved or rotated within the shape itself, but they must not leave the border of the shape. Once you've correctly placed all of the blocks within the shape's borders, you'll have solved a Whim Tangram in Infinity Nikki!

Below you'll find all of the Tangram solutions in Infinity Nikki at the time of writing and we'll update this page as more are added.