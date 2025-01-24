Infinity Nikki Tangram solutions
How to complete the Whim Tangram puzzles.
Tangram is a puzzle you complete during the New Bloom Festival in Infinity Nikki. A new Whim Tangram puzzle is being released each day over the first five days of the New Bloom Festival and you'll have until Wednesday 26th February to complete them.
Tangram puzzles are solved by placing a set of wooden blocks within a shape. These blocks can be moved or rotated within the shape itself, but they must not leave the border of the shape. Once you've correctly placed all of the blocks within the shape's borders, you'll have solved a Whim Tangram in Infinity Nikki!
Below you'll find all of the Tangram solutions in Infinity Nikki at the time of writing
Tangram solutions in Infinity Nikki
Below you'll find the Tangram solutions for the Whim Tangram puzzles released in Infinity Nikki at the time of writing. We'll add more as new Tangram puzzles are released!
Keep in mind that some puzzles may have multiple solutions, so don't be surprised if you place the blocks in a different way to us!
Tangram One - Day One Tangram puzzle
Here's the solution for the first Whim Tangram puzzle:
As a reward for solving this Tangram puzzle you'll receive 50 Diamonds, 45 Shining Particles, three Flower Lanterns and 30,000 Bling.
You need to talk to Qiao He on the White Jade ship docked at Florawish if you wish to complete this Tangram puzzle.
