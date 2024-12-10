The Swan Gazebo in Infinity Nikki is a location in Breezy Meadow which is pretty easy to miss on your adventures around Miraland.

You'll need to visit the Swan Gazebo for the Moments of Travel event that's part of the Wishfield Challenges event currently running in Infinity Nikki.

Without further ado, here's where to find the Swan Gazebo in Infinity Nikki.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Infinity Nikki Swan Gazebo location

The Swan Gazebo in Infinity Nikki can be found on the east coast of Breezy Meadow.

The easiest way to come across the Swan Gazebo is to head east of the Bug Catcher's Cabin warp spire fast travel point or south-east from the Cicia Art Academy Field Base.

We've marked its exact location on the map below to help you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Remember, to complete the Finding Romance task in Moments of Travel event you need to stand in the Gazebo itself and get Momo to take a photograph of Nikki here.

That's it for now, but if you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content then check out our pages showing you how to get Floof Yarn or how to get Tricky Patch. Also, we've got a page showing you how to increase your Stylist Rank and one showing you how to get Diamonds too.