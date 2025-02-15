Infinity Nikki studio Papergames generates almost $1 billion in 2024

Infinity Nikki developer Papergames earned almost $1 billion in 2024.

As spotted by director of research and insights at Niko Partners, Daniel Ahmad, the Chinese firm has been "credited with the rise of Chinese otome games" - that is, romance games written primarily for women - both nationally and overseas.

According to Forbes, Papergames - which also developed dating simulator game, Love and Deepspace, which boasts over six million monthly active users and is available in Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean - is so successful, it generated sales of around $850 million worldwide last year, generating a $1.3bn fortune for Papergames' 37-year-old founder, Yao Runhao.

Though both developed and published by Papergames in China, in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, Infinity Nikki is published by Fearless, and elsewhere - including the US and Europe - Infinity Nikki is published by Infold Games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Infinity Nikki - which is the fifth instalment of the dress-up game - will soon make its debut on Steam.

Infinity Nikki developer Papergames ushered in the new year with word on a range of improvements and optimisations it's working on for the dress-up-themed free-to-play gacha hit.

The plans for the open-world action-adventure were formulated after gathering "millions of suggestions" from players. A significant chunk of these fall into the "optimisations" bucket, starting with improved game performance on mobile devices - which the developer says it recognises as a "significant challenge that must be addressed".

Our Jessica had good things to say about Infinity Nikki in her four-star review last year, calling it a "true step forward for open-world gacha games" that "finally brings some much needed competition to the miHoYo monopoly".