Infinity Nikki studio details upcoming improvements for gacha hit

Infinity Nikki developer Papergames has ushered in the new year with word on a range of improvements and optimisations it's working on for the dress-up-themed free-to-play gacha hit.

According to a freshly shared post on the Infinity Nikki website, Papergames' plans for the open-world action-adventure have been formulated after gathering "millions of suggestions" from players. A significant chunk of these fall into the "optimisations" bucket, starting with improved game performance on mobile devices - which the developer says it recognises as a "significant challenge that must be addressed".

Ultimately, it's hoping to not only improve frame rates but introduce a 60fps mode on mobile, but it says these efforts to "push the performance limits of current mobile devices while using Unreal Engine 5... will require a long-term and continuous optimisation process."

"Optimising graphics is one of our top priorities," it adds. "Efforts to boost graphics quality, address lag, and optimise power consumption are ongoing for all devices."

Eurogamer's Infinity Nikki review.

Broader optimisation work is also promised, with Papergames highlighting improvements to Infinity Nikki's Purification aiming system - including fine-tuning of collision sensitivity - to make it easier to hit enemies at close range and with varying height differences.

Elsewhere, there's talk of precise tracking improvements for the game's mini-map so items tracked using the feature will be easier to locate. Papergames is also working on an overhaul of Infinity Nikki's prologue that'll address overly long processes and unclear tutorials it believes are preventing players from engaging with the world. "We don't want the 'first encounter' to be filled with memories of getting lost, confusion, frustration, and failure," it notes.

Additionally, PC key binding customisation is in the works, as are automatic high-score recommendations for outfits, and improved controls for the Whimcycle on mobile devices. These'll take the form of two new control schemes - a joystick and button combo, plus a single joystick mode - with players able to select their preferred set-up in the options menu. Sticking with the Whimcycle, Papergames has confirmed it's issuing an update so bikes - which will soon be available for use in areas beyond the Breezy Meadow - no longer vanish from beneath riders whenever they connect with water, and will instead respawn players in riding mode. Eurogamer's Lottie Lynn is particularly delighted with that one.

And finally, all material refresh times are being fixed to 4am daily. I've been reliably informed this should help make acquiring items for the likes of the Silvergale's Aria outfit "slighty easier".

As for new features a little futher out, Papergames says a vertical photo mode is coming in "future versions", as is Esseling tracking, plus group photos and interactive poses with Momo. "We are committed to delivering more meaningful improvements," the studio concludes. "Let's light up the new year together with Infinity Nikki!"

Eurogamer's Jessica Orr had good things to say about Infinity Nikki in her four star review last year, calling it a "true step forward for open-world gacha games" that "finally brings some much needed competition to the miHoYo monopoly."