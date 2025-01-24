Infinity Nikki Storytelling Scenes walkthrough

'Storytelling Scenes' is one of the quests included in the Leisurely Tales set for the New Horizons Day event in Infinity Nikki.

Being a New Horizons Day quest means you have until Tuesday 25th February to complete this quest before it vanishes from Infinity Nikki. If you fancy taking it on, then it's time to dust off your camera and take some photographs.

Below you'll find our 'Storytelling Scenes' walkthrough for Infinity Nikki, which will help you take both a scenic picture of Florawish from above and a photo of the night view of Florawish with the Wish Bottles.

On this page:

How to start Storytelling Scenes in Infinity Nikki To start 'Storytelling Scenes' in Infinity Nikki you need to talk to Viliak. She can be found at the Meadow Activity Support Center in Breezy Meadow and is standing at the top of the stairs near the Warp Spire. Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Turns out she's having trouble mastering the art of photography, so it's up to Nikki and Momo to help her out! After talking to her, it's time to head to the Dream Warehouse north of Florawish. The easiest way to find Viliak is to fast travel to the Dream Warehouse Tower Warp Spire. From there, you'll easily spot Viliak standing on the nearby bridge. Here she'll ask you to take a scenic picture of Florawish from above. Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to take a scenic picture of Florawish from above in Infinity Nikki The first photo you need to take for Viliak during the 'Storytelling Scenes' Infinity Nikki is a scenic picture of Florawish from above. To do this you need to reach the top of the Dream Warehouse. You can easily reach this location by teleporting to the Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire, but, if you haven't unlocked this fast travel spot, you'll need to jump between the nearby pillars to reach the top. Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Once there, head to the end of the broken pathway leading out across Florawish. This is the perfect place to take your picture! Before you do, however, we recommend ensuring the aperture value is set to f16 in your photo settings or else you might have issues submitting the photograph. You may also want to hide Nikki in the photo as it makes it easier to fit everything in the aim. With that done, simply aim your camera down on Florawish below and take your photograph. The exact part of Florawish you'll want to photograph is primarily the side to the left of the bridge, though it does somewhat overlap with the Great Wishing Tree. Thankfully a golden box with the words 'Florawish' will appear on screen to help you line up the shot. Where we stood to take the photo. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games The photo we actually took. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Once your photo is taken, head back to Viliak and show her the photo!