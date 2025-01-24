Infinity Nikki Sailing Through Lens walkthrough

'Sailing Through Lens' is a random quest released as part of the New Bloom Festival in Infinity Nikki.

You have until Wednesday 26th February to complete 'Sailing Through Lens' in Infinity Nikki. If you let this date pass, then this photography-based quest will vanish as the New Bloom Festival comes to an end!

So read on to find our 'Sailing Through Lens' walkthrough for Infinity Nikki, which will show you how to complete 'Sailing Through Lens' and avoid a bug we encountered.

How to complete Sailing Through Lens in Infinity Nikki

To start the 'Sailing Through Lens' quest in Infinity Nikki, you first need to talk to Ginona near the White Jade ship in Florawish. Yet, she will only appear if you've already completed the 'Forced Perspective: Caged Bird' quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Ginona will ask you to take a photo inside the White Jade Cabin which includes the plants, tea set and light fixtures. It may sound like you have to take three separate photos, but you can actually take one photo with all three subjects.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

To find the cabin on the White Jade, head onto the ship and head through the doors found towards the stern. If this is your first time on the White Jade, you may also find yourself being pulled into a cutscene. For now, however, let's take those photos.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Before you take any photos though, we recommend using the camera to hide Nikki as it will make it easier to photograph the surroundings. It's also a good idea to ensure aperture is set to f16 as there have been reports of players having trouble completing photography related quests when this value is set differently.

Finally, we did encounter a bug when playing through this quest where the photo didn't register after being taken. If this happens to you, then log out of Infinity Nikki and then log back in. After doing so, take the photo again and it should register for the quest.

We took our photo by standing on the stairs which led to the stage and then angling the camera to ensure at least one of all three subjects were in frame. This is done by ensuring there's at least one gold box for each subject (labelled Plants, Light Fixture and Tea Set) in the photograph before you take it. Below you'll find a screenshot of where we took our photograph; we've kept Nikki in the screenshot for reference on where to stand, but, as you'll see in the screenshot, removed her for the actual photograph.

Where we stood to take the photograph. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The photograph we took inside the cabin. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've taken the photo, head back to Ginona and show her your photo. If you've taken just one photo, then all you have to do is submit it three times. (Yup, she will just accept the same photograph again and again.)

After this Yayin will appear asking for help taking a photo of Florawish. During this part of the conversation, Ginona will ask your own opinion on the spot which best represents Florawish. We picked The Great Wishtree and that does appear to be the correct answer, but the other two options may work for you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Next, it's time to take a photo for Yayin. For us, this was of The Great Wishtree. You need to fit the whole tree into the picture, which we achieved by standing on the stairs leading to it and hiding Nikki in the photograph.

Make sure you get the whole tree in frame. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

With that taken, return to Yayin and show her the photograph. For completing 'Sailing Through Lens', you'll earn 40 Diamonds, 40 Shining Particles and 24,000 Bling.

