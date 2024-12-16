Ricardo is one of the Florawish 'Ebony Scissors' Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki, and is one of the people you need to beat on your way to challenging the Sovereign of Cool.

He's a bit tricker to track than some other stylists, however, as Ricardo only appears during a certain time of day. To help you battle him as soon as possible, we've explained everything you need to know about Ricardo in Infinity Nikki below.

This includes the exact Ricardo location, how to beat Ricardo, and all Ricardo rewards.



Infinity Nikki Ricardo location

Ricardo is located on the southeastern edge of the town of Florawish, looking out across the water. This is just west of the 'Stitch Street' Warp Spire, and just southeast of the 'In Front of the Mayor's Residence' Warp Spire.

However, Ricardo only appears during the night. So, you might have to change the time of day to see Ricardo here. Anytime from 22:00 to 02:00 should work.

How to beat Ricardo in Infinity Nikki

You need to pick your best Cool clothes, accessories, and Eurekas to beat Ricardo in Infinity Nikki - preferably those with the Simple tag as well (but this isn't necessary to get 'Perfect'). You can easily find your best Cool and Simple pieces by using the 'Filter' option, then selecting the very first piece of clothing on each tab.

Just sticking on your Coolest outfit is a nice and easy way to clear Ricardo's Styling Challenge too. Which is what we did by selecting the Moment Capturer outfit. We also equipped the 'Masked Magic' Eurekas.

Outfits that can help you beat Ricardo include:

Moment Capturer

Scaly Dream

Shark Mirage

Rippling Serenity

Fully Charged

If you find you're still struggling to beat Ricardo, then we recommend you use the 'Glow Up' feature to upgrade your Coolest outfit/outfit pieces. This costs Bling, Thread of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles. In our experience, it's best to upgrade your best outfit pieces from a set, not your worst, as swapping out your worst pieces for better ones is usually better than upgrading them.

You can see what your best and worst pieces are by inspecting your performance with the 'Score Details' option at the end of a Styling Challenge.

Infinity Nikki Ricardo rewards

You only need to achieve a 'Normal' success with Ricardo to move on with the Florawish Faction questline, but the better you do, the more rewards you get.

Here's all of the rewards you get from Ricardo in Infinity Nikki:

Normal - 300 Shiny Bubbles

- 300 Shiny Bubbles Average - 'Clear Mind' sketch for the 'Refined Grace' outfit

- 'Clear Mind' sketch for the 'Refined Grace' outfit Great - 10 Diamonds

- 10 Diamonds Perfect - 20 Diamonds

All the best with the rest of the Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki!