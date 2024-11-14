Infinity Nikki is an upcoming open-world dress up game and the fifth installment of the highly popular Infinity Nikki series.

Infinity Nikki is set across the nations of Miraland where Nikki and Momo embark on an adventure filled with couture outfits, tricky puzzles, fancy footwear and new friends to help you along the way.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, here's the Infinity Nikki release date.

Infinity Nikki Release Date

Infinity Nikki releases on Thursday 5th December, 2024 as confirmed by a recent post on X from the official InfinityNikkiEN account.

Infinity Nikki Official Release Date Set for December 5!💫



Check out the Official Release Date Announcement Trailer for Infinity Nikki!

Stylists, are you ready to set foot in the enchanting Miraland?

— Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) November 14, 2024

At the moment it seems like this is the date for all platforms (PS5, PC and Mobile) and the official release times on this date are yet to be confirmed, but we'll update this page as soon as we learn more.

