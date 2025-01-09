Recycling is a great way to get something out of your (otherwise useless) duplicate 3-Star items of clothing in Infinity Nikki.

Specifically, you get Glitter Bubbles for trading in your extra clothing with Yelubo in Infinity Nikki, with Glitter Bubbles used to Glow Up clothing past Level 10.

As you don't unlock Recycling right away, and it's actually possible to miss it completely, we've explained everything we know about Recycling in Infinity Nikki below, including how to unlock Recycling, and how Recycling works.

How to unlock Recycling in Infinity Nikki

You need to battle the Caged Greed boss in the Realm of the Dark a few times to trigger a message from Dada to unlock Recycling in Infinity Nikki. We got the 'Outfit Recycling' message from Dada after fighting two types of Caged Greed, but there have been some reports of players getting the text after just one fight, or sometimes more than two.

To unlock the Caged Greed bosses in the Realm of the Dark in Infinity Nikki, you need to battle Caged Greed in the story first, during Chapter 5. Then, the next time you access the Realm of the Dark at a Warp Spire, you'll see the new Caged Greed boss challenges below the Bouldy ones.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

In the message from Dada, she tells you that a Faewish Sprite called Yelubo has arrived in Florawish and is willing to trade extra clothes for materials.

Yelubo's location

Yelubo is the Faewish Sprite located in the southeastern corner of Great Wishtree Square, right in the middle of Florawish town. However, keep in mind that her location might change in the future, as Yelubo tells Nikki that she might be leaving soon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How Recycling works in Infinity Nikki

You can trade in your duplicate 3-Star clothing for different types of Glitter Bubbles in Infinity Nikki, at a rate of 1:1. Meaning that you get one Glitter Bubble for every one 3-Star piece of clothing you give to Yelubo. Although there are tabs for 2-Star, 4-Star, and 5-Star clothing as well, as of writing, we actually haven't been able to switch to these tabs, despite having duplicates of these rarities.

Don't worry, you can never accidentally exchange an item of clothing and lose it while Recycling, as this trade menu only shows your duplicate items of clothing. So feel free to press the 'Select All' button to save some time and get rid of everything at once.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've selected the clothing you want to get rid of, click the type of Glitter Bubble you want to exchange it for. Each type of Bubble improves a different type of clothing. For example, Glitter Bubbles: Sexy improve Sexy-labelled clothing past Level 10, Glitter Bubbles: Sweet improve Sweet-labelled clothing past Level 10, and so on.

Unfortunately, one Bubble isn't going to do very much. So while Recycling is a nice way to get something out of all those duplicates you receive while pulling on Banners, or getting unlucky at the Surprise-O-Matic, if you really need a lot of Glitter Bubbles quickly, we recommend spending your Vital Energy fighting Caged Greed in the Realm of the Darkness instead.

All the best improving your outfits in Infinity Nikki!