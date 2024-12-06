Infinity Nikki Realm of Escalation explained

The Realm of Escalation is the very first Realm you unlock in Infinity Nikki, so it's where you'll be spending your daily Vital Energy until you unlock other Realms at Warp Spires.

To help you get to it as soon as possible, we've quickly explained how to unlock the Realm of Escalation in Infinity Nikki below.

We also have an explainer on what the Realm of Escalation is exactly, and how it works, so you're fully up to speed on everything you need to know before spending your precious Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki.

How to unlock the Realm of Escalation in Infinity Nikki

You need to continue with the story until you talk to Dada again as part of the Chapter 1 - 'Unexplained Coma Incidents' main quest to unlock the Realm of Escalation in Infinity Nikki. Once you've finished talking to Dada, Tokar will approach Nikki and speak with her about Realms, then the 'New Guidance: Realm of Escalation' World Quest will unlock.

At this point, go to the Warp Spire just outside of the Stylist's Guild in Florawish, then interact with it to go through the tutorial about Realms with Tokar. From this point on, you can spend your daily Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Realm of Escalation explained

The Realm of Escalation is one of five Warp Spire Realms where you spend your free, daily Vital Energy at. Vital Energy has a cap of 350, so you'll want to make sure you spend it every day at a Realm to ensure you're not missing out on any rewards.

At the Realm of Escalation, you exchange spare resources, along with Vital Energy, to get rewards. Each time you interact with the altar in the Realm, you get to choose what reward you want. These rewards are:

Bling - Currency you use for a lot of things, including purchasing items from in-game vendors, and for crafting and upgrading clothes.

- Currency you use for a lot of things, including purchasing items from in-game vendors, and for crafting and upgrading clothes. Thread of Purity - Important resource for crafting and upgrading clothes.

- Important resource for crafting and upgrading clothes. Shiny Bubbles - Important resource for upgrading clothes.

Only Bling and Thread of Purity is available at the Realm of Escalation to start with, but you will unlock Shiny Bubbles by progressing with the story and unlocking the ability to 'Glow Up' your clothes. AKA, the ability upgrade your clothes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you select a main reward, you choose how many spare resources you would like to use in exchange for it, along with getting some Mira EXP (which is used to improve your Mira Level). The more resources you hand over, the more rewards you get.

Remember, you can't complete the exchange without also spending Vital Energy.

It's also important to keep in mind that the higher your Mira Level, the more rewards you receive at the Realm of Escalation. These increases happen at Mira Level 15, 20, 25, and 30. So, after reaching Mira Level 30, you unlock the best exchange rate at the Realm of Escalation.

Lastly, we recommend you only spend common resources at the Realm of Escalation, like Buttoncone, Lampbloom, and Daisies. Trust us, this will save you a lot of time farming for materials later on! You'll be picking up these types of resources anyway, just by walking along main paths of Miraland in every region.

Hope you're having fun in Infinity Nikki!