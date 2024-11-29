There's not long to wait for release day for Infinity Nikki, but if you want to make sure you're completely prepared to dive into Miraland for some stylish adventures then it's worth knowing the preload date too.

Infinity Nikki is an upcoming open-world dress up game from Infold Games that takes Nikki and her pal Momo across Miraland in an adventure of friendship, fashion, and loyalty.

Without further ado, here's the Infinity Nikki preload date.

Infinity Nikki pre-load date explained

You can start to pre-load Infinity Nikki on Tuesday 3rd December for all platforms, which is two full days before the game's official global release. Now, Infold Games are yet to give a specific time the pre-loads become available but we'll update this page should they release that information or when the pre-loads begin.

Image credit: Infold Games

Remember, this is just a pre-load to get ready for the launch date for Infinity Nikki - doing the pre-load won't give you early access to the title. In short, it's a way to make sure the game is installed on your chosen platform so you won't have to wait for it to download on release day.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our page explaining how to pre-register to get pre-registration milestones before time runs out. Also, take a look at the PC Requirements to see if you can run it properly.