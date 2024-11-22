Infinity Nikki PC Requirements
The minimum and recommended PC requirements to run Infinity Nikki.
Knowing the Infinity Nikki PC requirements will help you learn at which level you can run the game, or even if you can run it at all!
If you're able to match the minimum requirements for Infinity Nikki then you'll be able to play it, but not at its optimum level. However, if you match the recommended ones then you'll be able to play it at its intended quality and best quality.
Without further ado, here are the Infinity Nikki PC requirements.
Infinity Nikki minimum PC requirements
Here are the minimum PC requirements for Infinity Nikki:
- OS - Windows 11 64-Bit or Windows 10 64-Bit 21H1 (and above)
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 3600 or Intel i5 (9th Gen)
- GPU - AMD 5500XT or Nvidia GTX 1060
- Memory - 16GBB
- Storage - 50GB
- Direct X - DirectX 12
Infinity Nikki recommended PC requirements
Here are the recommended PC requirements for Infinity Nikki:
- OS - Windows 11 64-Bit or Windows 10 64-Bit 22H2
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 5500 or Intel i7 (9th Gen)
- GPU - AMD 6600XT or Nvidia GTX 2060
- Memory - 16GB
- Storage - 50GB
- Direct X - Directx 12
That's it for now! If you're looking more Infinity Nikki content and want to get prepared for the release date, check out our guide showing you how to pre-register.