Knowing the Infinity Nikki PC requirements will help you learn at which level you can run the game, or even if you can run it at all!

If you're able to match the minimum requirements for Infinity Nikki then you'll be able to play it, but not at its optimum level. However, if you match the recommended ones then you'll be able to play it at its intended quality and best quality.

Without further ado, here are the Infinity Nikki PC requirements.

Infinity Nikki minimum PC requirements

Here are the minimum PC requirements for Infinity Nikki:

OS - Windows 11 64-Bit or Windows 10 64-Bit 21H1 (and above)

- Windows 11 64-Bit or Windows 10 64-Bit 21H1 (and above) CPU - AMD Ryzen 3600 or Intel i5 (9th Gen)

- AMD Ryzen 3600 or Intel i5 (9th Gen) GPU - AMD 5500XT or Nvidia GTX 1060

- AMD 5500XT or Nvidia GTX 1060 Memory - 16GBB

- 16GBB Storage - 50GB

- 50GB Direct X - DirectX 12

Image credit: Infold Games

Infinity Nikki recommended PC requirements

Here are the recommended PC requirements for Infinity Nikki:

OS - Windows 11 64-Bit or Windows 10 64-Bit 22H2

- Windows 11 64-Bit or Windows 10 64-Bit 22H2 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5500 or Intel i7 (9th Gen)

- AMD Ryzen 5500 or Intel i7 (9th Gen) GPU - AMD 6600XT or Nvidia GTX 2060

- AMD 6600XT or Nvidia GTX 2060 Memory - 16GB

- 16GB Storage - 50GB

- 50GB Direct X - Directx 12

Image credit: Infold Games

That's it for now! If you're looking more Infinity Nikki content and want to get prepared for the release date, check out our guide showing you how to pre-register.