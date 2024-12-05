Infinity Nikki Multiplayer explained

Multiplayer in Infinty Nikki sounds like it could be great fun, I mean what's better than running around an open-world dressing up with your buddies to defeat the darkness and look stylish while doing so? Not much really.

However, don't let your imagination run too far about this part of Infinity Nikki as you might not like the answer we've got for you at the moment.

Without further ado, we're here to anwer if there's multiplayer in Infinity Nikki.

Is there multiplayer in Infinity Nikki?

At the moment the answer is no, there is no multiplayer in Infinity Nikki currently. There's a possibility the function could be added in future updates as this is just the very beginning of the game but at the moment you'll need to settle for messaging your pals through your Pear-Pal app once you've added them as friends.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Also, the closest thing to mutliplayer right now is being able to see other player's snapshots through hourglasses left in the world where you can like the photos they've posted.

We'll update this page if we learn more about the existence, or possible future existence, of multiplayer but for now it doesn't seem like it exists - sorry!

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our pages showing you how to get Tricky Patch material, how to get Floof Yarn and how to get Resonite Crystals.