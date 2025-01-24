Listening to Echoes of the Past in Infinity Nikki is a limited-time quest that will only be available until Tuesday 25th February 2025 - so if you want to experience this story and get the related rewards, you only have a short amount of time to do so!

You'll also need to complete this quest to gain access to some other event-specific tasks that are currently available in Infinity Nikki. One such task is part of the Lesuirely Encounters portion of the New Horizons event. We've encountered a few bugs in this specific quest, so keep reading to find out how we worked around them.

On that note, here's our Infinity Nikki Listening to Echoes of the Past walkthrough.

On this page:

How to start Listening to Echoes of the Past in Infinity Nikki

To discover the Listening to Echoes of the Past quest you need to walk near the White Jade ship location in Florawish. When you do, Momo and Nikki will discover this quest by commenting that something is happening on board and they should investigate.

Then, to start Listening to Echoes of the Past in Infinity Nikki you speak to Hiya on the White Jade ship in Florawish. She can be found on the top deck of the stern of the ship.

Infinity Nikki Listening to Echoes of the Past walkthrough

After speaking to Hiya at the White Jade ship you'll learn that Du Yubai is missing, and that this has stressed out the other occupants of the ship due to her importance. So, as good citizens, Momo and Nikki offer to find her - which is the first task of many!

Where to find Du Yubai

You can find Du Yubai in the pony pasture in Breezy Meadow. This is south of Bug Song Hills and east of Breezy Meadow Activity Area. We've also marked the pasture's location on the map below:

There are two locations for you to check in pony pasture. Check both and you'll find Du Yubai surrounded by Esselings. Defeat the Esselings by purifying them and speak to a grateful Du Yubai.

When you've done this, you need to find one piece of pony curl then bring it back to Du Yubai. Luckily, there are a few ponies in pony pasture - remember to get pony curl you need to groom Noble Ponies.

Take a photo of Tuning the Strings

Once you've brought the pony curl back to Du Yubai your next task will be to take a photo of her tuning the strings. To do this, use Momo's camera to take a photo of Du Yubai. We found it best to set the aperture to f16 and hide Nikki to get the gold frames to appear around Du Yubai so the photo registers for the task.

Saying that, this is where we started encountering some issues with the photo registering - in the form that it just wouldn't. There have been reports of other players encountering similar issues and we found that exiting Infinity Nikki and then re-logging into the game fixed it this time.

When you've managed to take the photo, talk to Du Yubai and show it to her. This will then lead you on to your next task - speaking to Mayor Grace in Florawish.

Speak to Mayor Grace

This part is pretty simple, all you have to do is meet Du Yubai outside Mayor Grace's house in Florawish. Speak to Du Yubai outside first then head into the building and chat with Mayor Grace. Choose the 'Explain Du Yubai's intentions' when it appears to get things moving.

Then you'll set off on your next set of tasks - talking to people to find out about Du Yubai's ancestor.

Speak to Monaco and take photo

The first person you need to talk to is Monaco, who can be found on the road leading from the Mayor's Residence into Florawish. We've marked the location on the map below too:

After speaking with Monaco you, again, need to take a photo. Here, you just need a photo of Du Yubai and Monaco together (it doesn't matter if Nikki is in or out of the picture). Once the gold frames appear showing that both subjects are in frame, take the photo.

When you've taken it, interact with Monaco to show him the picture and then you'll head off to your next target - Fournier.

Speak to Fournier at Ray and Wings

Head inside Ray and Wings in Florawish to find Fournier (the chef) behind the counter. We've marked the location on the map below:

However, soon after arriving in Ray and Wings you'll learn that everything is going a bit wrong for a planned proposal. So, of course, you and Du Yubai offer your assistance!

Help with proposal and take photo

The first task of helping this proposal go smoothly is for you to find either a Sunny Orchid, Rainy Orchid, or Florapom. We already had some Florapoms in our inventory which made this part move fast. If you too have any of these flowers in your inventory then speak to Jeka to give one to her.

If you don't have any of these then you can find Rainy Orchids and Sunny Orchids around Florawish, while Florapoms can be found being rolled around in balls in Breezy Meadow (we got ours by the Meadow Activity Support Center).

Give your flower over to Jeka, head back to the counter and interact with the 'wait' prompt to wait for the proposal to happen. Once the proposal is over, you guessed it, you need to take another photo.

This time, the photo needs to be of Nikki, Du Yubai and the two guests. You won't get a golden frame this time, so as long as everyone is in view, take the photo then upload it after you've taken it.

Again, this portion of the quest ended up being buggy for us but we fixed it by exiting the game and logging in once again.

Once you've done this, you'll find out where the last person on your list is Elettra.

Find Elletra

Head to the Dream Warehouse Tower and head inside the roof area of it. We've marked the location on the map below:

Once you're inside, head down the staircase into the archive room of the tower to find Elettra underneath a pile of books. Walk over to her and interact with her to rescue her from the pile.

Listen to the conversation that happens. Then, once this is over, head to the Dream Warehouse Rooftop to meet Elettra and Du Yubai. If you've not been here before, we've marked the location on the map below:

Once you're up here, you'll automatically enter a cutscene. Enjoy the moment and then, once it's over, go and speak to Du Yubai near the door leading into the Dream Warehouse.

Watch the Performance

When you've done this, your next task is easy (hurray). All you need to do is wait for it to become night (or you can time skip to it) and then head to the White Jade again. Head inside the main quarters of the ship at the stern and then, once inside, take a seat at the front to watch Du Yubai's performance.

After the performance has ended, speak to Du Yubai and take once last photograph with her to commemorate the occasion. Like with the proposal couple, there won't be a gold frame telling you you've got this right. As long as Du Yubai and Nikki are visible in the image, and you upload it after taking it, you'll be successful.

Then that's it, you'll have completed the Listening to Echoes of the Past quest. You'll be rewarded with 50 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles and 30,000 Bling.

