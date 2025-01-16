Lamp Fish in Infinity Nikki are an important creature to find as their scales can be used for crafting outfits.

However, these are quite tricky little things to find in Infinity Nikki as they don't appear in the outside world and will only ever be found in Caves. On top of that, we've found that their spawn rate is quite low - so if you need to collect a lot, you need to be patient.

Without further ado, here's where to find Lamp Fish in Infinity Nikki.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Infinity Nikki Lamp Fish location

In Infinity Nikki Lamp Fish can be found in caves in Florawish and Wishing Woods. However, so far we've only found this fish in two caves across both of these areas but it's worth checking any cave you find just in case.

Please note that these spawn locations may vary, this is just where we've found them so far.

We found our first Lamp Fish in the cave to the east of Nonoy's Secret Base in Florawish, we've marked its location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

As you walk into the cave, walk along the metal walkway and look down to your left. You should see a fishing spot in the water down here. Carefully make your way down and fish in that spot until you get the Lamp Fish. Please note, it took us three attempts to get the Lamp Fish.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

We found our second Lamp Fish in the cave area leading to Wishing Woods north-east of Florawish. We've marked its location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Enter the cave leading to Wishing Woods and keep following the path forwards until you come to a smaller, darker area. On your right, look for a small body of water and a platform with some glowing mushrooms on it. In this body of water there should be a fishing spot.

Again, it took us three attempts to get the Lamp Fish here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've caught one Lamp Fish it'll be easier to track them down as you can then use your material tracker in your map menu to highlight places where they're currently available. We recommend using this feature to save yourself running in and out of random caves.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our pages showing you how to get Resonite Crystals and how to get Calm Thoughts.