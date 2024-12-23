All Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration quests and how to solve them
What you need to solve all Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki.
Kindled Inspiration is a Random Quest-type in Infinity Nikki where you have to equip specific items of clothing in order to complete the quests.
This usually involves equipping one specific item of clothing in Infinity Nikki, but sometimes you can just wear something that has a certain tag, and other times, you need to combine clothing pieces to complete a Kindled Inspiration quest.
Whatever the requirement, we can help you quickly complete these quests with our list of all Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki below, which includes details on how to solve all Kindled Inspiration quests so you can get your rewards.
On this page:
All Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration quests and how to solve them
With links to all of our Kindled Inspiration guides that have more details and pictures, here's a table showing all Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration quests and how to solve them:
|Kindled Inspiration
|How to Solve
|Rewards
|Yesteryear's She
|Wear the Paper Crane's Flight dress (get from reaching Level 2 with Kilo)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Nostalgic Blossom' hairstyle Sketch
|Blossom Walk
|Wear the Floral Stroll shoes (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Breeze-Kissed Blooms' hat Sketch
|Camouflage
|Wear the Wishful Pact skirt (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Starlit Night' hat Sketch
|Animal Traces
|Wear the Mark of Life top (sketch found inside a chest located south of the 'Relic Hill' Warp Spire)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Peace with Birds' hat Sketch
|Deft Exuberance
|Wear the Swift Leap shorts (sketch found inside a chest located on top of the pillars near Kilo)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Gentle Sunshine' hat Sketch
|Natural Design
|Wear the Woolfruit Growth outerwear (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Hundred Daisies' top Sketch
|Warm Protection
|Wear the Midnight Moon gloves (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Crimson Snowstorm' Sketch
|Fortune's Favor
|Wear the Little Luck socks (part of the 'Afternoon Shine' bug catching ability outfit)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Lucky Knot' bracelet Sketch
|Goodnight Signal
|Wear three pieces of clothing with the 'Home' tag
|20 Diamonds and the 'Heavy Eyelids' accessory Sketch
|Transformation
|Wear the Rippling Waves hair (part of the 'Rippling Serenity' fishing ability outfit)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Quick Ponytail' hair Sketch
|Fragrant Reward
|Wear the Purple Thoughts handheld accessory (obtained as part of the story in Chapter 3)
|20 Diamonds and the 'Surprise Invitation' hair accessory Sketch
|Perfect Pair
|Wear a dress that has the Pastoral tag
|20 Diamonds and the 'Natural Color' dress Sketch
|Super Waterproof
|Wear the Azure Ripples headwear (part of the 'Bye-Bye Dust' grooming ability outfit)
|10 Diamonds and the 'Gathering Drops' headwear Sketch
|Weave Fantasy
|Wear two outfit pieces that have the 'Fantasy' tag, but they can't be from the same outfit. You also can't wear anything but these two pieces, so unequip everything else
|10 Diamonds and the 'Bottle of Truth' neckwear Sketch
|Glimpse of Sunset
|Wear the Glimpse of Sunset sunglasses (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
|10 Diamonds and the 'Infinite Hope' sunglasses Sketch
All limited-time Kindled Inspiration quests and how to solve them
These Kindled Inspiration quests only lasted for a limited time, so their rewards are unobtainable if you missed the period they ran for.
For reference, here's all limited-time Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki and how to solve them:
|Friendship Glow (Companion's Day event)
|Wear the Twinkling Refractions hair accessory (part of the 'Bubbly Voyage' floating ability outfit)
|30 Diamonds and 30,000 Bling.
All the best solving Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki!