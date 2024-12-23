Skip to main content

All Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration quests and how to solve them

What you need to solve all Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki.

Nikki posing in front of a mountain backdrop in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

Kindled Inspiration is a Random Quest-type in Infinity Nikki where you have to equip specific items of clothing in order to complete the quests.

This usually involves equipping one specific item of clothing in Infinity Nikki, but sometimes you can just wear something that has a certain tag, and other times, you need to combine clothing pieces to complete a Kindled Inspiration quest.

Whatever the requirement, we can help you quickly complete these quests with our list of all Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki below, which includes details on how to solve all Kindled Inspiration quests so you can get your rewards.

On this page:

All Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration quests and how to solve them

With links to all of our Kindled Inspiration guides that have more details and pictures, here's a table showing all Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration quests and how to solve them:

Kindled Inspiration How to Solve Rewards
Yesteryear's She Wear the Paper Crane's Flight dress (get from reaching Level 2 with Kilo)
infinity nikki level two kilo cadenceborn rewards menu
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Nostalgic Blossom' hairstyle Sketch
Blossom Walk Wear the Floral Stroll shoes (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
infinity nikki floral stroll shoes in florawish boutique shop menu
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Breeze-Kissed Blooms' hat Sketch
Camouflage Wear the Wishful Pact skirt (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
infinity nikki wishful pact skirt info screen
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Starlit Night' hat Sketch
Animal Traces Wear the Mark of Life top (sketch found inside a chest located south of the 'Relic Hill' Warp Spire)
Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames
 20 Diamonds and the 'Peace with Birds' hat Sketch
Deft Exuberance Wear the Swift Leap shorts (sketch found inside a chest located on top of the pillars near Kilo)
infinity nikki swift leap shorts crafting success
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Gentle Sunshine' hat Sketch
Natural Design Wear the Woolfruit Growth outerwear (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
infinity nikki woolfruit growth outerwear detailed menu
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Hundred Daisies' top Sketch
Warm Protection Wear the Midnight Moon gloves (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
infinity nikki wearing midnight moon gloves
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Crimson Snowstorm' Sketch
Fortune's Favor Wear the Little Luck socks (part of the 'Afternoon Shine' bug catching ability outfit)
infinity nikki wearing the little luck socks for mysti
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Lucky Knot' bracelet Sketch
Goodnight Signal Wear three pieces of clothing with the 'Home' tag
infinity nikki wardrobe home tag filter menu
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Heavy Eyelids' accessory Sketch
Transformation Wear the Rippling Waves hair (part of the 'Rippling Serenity' fishing ability outfit)
The Rippling Waves hairstyle selected in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Quick Ponytail' hair Sketch
Fragrant Reward Wear the Purple Thoughts handheld accessory (obtained as part of the story in Chapter 3)
The Purple Thoughts accessory selected in the wardrobe menu of Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Surprise Invitation' hair accessory Sketch
Perfect Pair Wear a dress that has the Pastoral tag
Sketch crafting menu for the Fragrant Reverie dress in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 20 Diamonds and the 'Natural Color' dress Sketch
Super Waterproof Wear the Azure Ripples headwear (part of the 'Bye-Bye Dust' grooming ability outfit)
Nikki wearing the Azure Ripples headwear on the Wardrobe menu in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 10 Diamonds and the 'Gathering Drops' headwear Sketch
Weave Fantasy Wear two outfit pieces that have the 'Fantasy' tag, but they can't be from the same outfit. You also can't wear anything but these two pieces, so unequip everything else
Arrows pointing the Fantasy tag on an item of clothing in Infinity Nikki, and the paintbrush icon.
Left arrow: The paintbrush icon to unequip everything. Right arrow: The Fantasy tag on an item of clothing.Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 10 Diamonds and the 'Bottle of Truth' neckwear Sketch
Glimpse of Sunset Wear the Glimpse of Sunset sunglasses (purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish)
Nikki wearing the Glimpse of Sunset sunglasses on a shop selection menu in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 10 Diamonds and the 'Infinite Hope' sunglasses Sketch

All limited-time Kindled Inspiration quests and how to solve them

These Kindled Inspiration quests only lasted for a limited time, so their rewards are unobtainable if you missed the period they ran for.

For reference, here's all limited-time Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki and how to solve them:

Kindled Inspiration How to Solve Rewards
Friendship Glow (Companion's Day event) Wear the Twinkling Refractions hair accessory (part of the 'Bubbly Voyage' floating ability outfit)
The Twinkling Refractions hair accessory highlighted in the wardrobe menu of Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 30 Diamonds and 30,000 Bling.

All the best solving Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki!

