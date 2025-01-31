You can take a photo with the grand fireworks show to earn Melodic Harmony points as part of the limited-time Strings of Time event in Infinity Nikki.

It sounds like a simple task, but there's actually a lot you have to do in Infinity Nikki to start the grand fireworks show - and if you miss taking a picture the first time, it's very pricey to repeat!

To help you complete this Strings of Time challenge, we've explained how to take a photo with the grand fireworks show in Infinity Nikki, and what it'll cost you if you have to repeat it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to take a photo with the grand fireworks show in Infinity Nikki

You need to reach the 'A Night of Fireworks' part of the 'Chapter 2: When Fireworks Bloom' Exclusive Quest on Firework Isles to see the grand fireworks show in Infinity Nikki. This is part of the 'Glowing Fireworks' Exclusive Quest chain. You can then take a picture of Nikki watching the grand fireworks show during this quest to complete a Strings of Time challenge.

Don't worry if you didn't take a picture during this show! You can speak with Scintillada beside the 'Sizzle and Spark Center' Warp Spire in the middle of Sparkheart Island on the Firework Isles to put on another grand fireworks show.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

This is a very pricey solution, however, as Scintillada wants 50,000 Bling and 30 Blastpollen to recreate the show! So if you just want some extra Melodic Harmony points for the Strings of Time event, then we recommend completing easier challenges than this. Like setting off 30 of the 'Surprise' Portable Fireworks, crafting the Cloudborne Cranes bracelet, or solving Tangram puzzles.

The grand fireworks show is quite the Disney Land-like experience, though, so you may want to take as many photos of it as possible for your own collection before it disappears.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Enjoy the fireworks show!