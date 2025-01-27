You need to find three specific firework locations on Firework Isles to open the Gloomy Cavern gate as part of 'The Wonderful Journey' Exclusive Quest in Infinity Nikki.

Although you are provided with a map of the firework locations just outside of the Gloomy Cavern, it's not the most accurate of maps, and you can't pin the locations to your actual map in Infinity Nikki.

So to help you progress with this quest, we've detailed all three of the Gloomy Cavern firework locations below, so you can open the gate to Gloomy Cavern.

How to open the gate to Gloomy Cavern in Infinity Nikki

You need to equip a Fireworks ability outfit, like Fiery Glow, then use it to interact with three specific firework locations on the Firework Isles to open the gate to Gloomy Cavern in Infinity Nikki. These locations are provided on the map beside the door to Gloomy Cavern, but they are only rough locations, and you can't pin them to your main map from here.

We've got more pictures and details below, but at a glance, here's a map picture of all Gloomy Cavern firework locations in Infinity Nikki:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Remember, once you find a firework, you need to equip a Fireworks ability outfit and use its ability to light the Firework. You'll know you've done it correctly when you see a pink trail make its way towards Gloomy Cavern.

Gloomy Cavern firework location 1

The first Gloomy Cavern firework is right in front of the Gloomy Cavern gate. Just walk a bit east from the gate to spot it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Gloomy Cavern firework location 2

The second Gloomy Cavern firework location is inside the small ruins on a hill just southeast of the Gloomy Cavern, between the 'Entrance to Gloomy Cavern' and 'Crescent Shoal' Warp Spires.

We already lit ours, but this circle shows where the firework will be. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Gloomy Cavern firework location 3

The last Gloomy Cavern firework location in Infinity Nikki is found in the ruins on the southwestern corner of Firework Isles. It's by the crumbling walls in the southeastern corner of these ruins.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Now that you've found all of the fireworks, you can return to Gloomy Cavern and continue with 'The Wonderful Journey' Exclusive Quest.

Good luck with the rest of the quest!