Vine of Dream is a material required to craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki.

It's not as simple to find as other materials in Infinity Nikki though, as you need to exchange a material you get at the end of the Stonewoods Faction questline in order to finally get your Vine of Dreams.

To help you craft the Wishful Aurosa as soon as you can, we've explained exactly how to get Vine of Dream in Infinity Nikki below

How to get Vine of Dream in Infinity Nikki

You need to beat the the Sovereign of Sexy to get Vine of Dream in Infinity Nikki, as defeating them in a Stylist Challenge at 'Normal' level or above rewards the Sovereign of Sexy Medal: Wishfield, which you then exchange at the Stylists Guide to get x2 Vine of Dream.

You can't just walk straight into a fashion battle with the Sovereign of Sexy, however, as you need to defeat every other stylist in the Stonewoods Faction tab first before you unlock their Styling Challenge.

The stylists you battle along the way require you to put on your best clothing pieces with all of the main tags, but you only really need to worry about having good Sexy clothes against the Sovereign of Sexy.

Equipping clothes that also have the Romance tag will make beating the Sovereign of Sexy even easier, but it's not required.

Don't worry, a 'Normal' victory against the Sovereign of Sexy looks a little different (AKA less dramatic) than other Sovereign battles. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

In order of best to worst, Sexy outfits you can use to beat the Sovereign of Sexy include:

Flutter Storm

Whispers of Waves

Starwish Echoes

From best to worst, pieces of these outfits can also help you beat the Sovereign of Sexy:

Bibcoon Realm

First Love

Searching for Dreams

The best Sexy Eurekas to equip against the Sovereign of Sexy are the 4-Star 'Heart Kiss' ones.

Once you defeat the Sovereign of Sexy and hand over your Sovereign of Sexy Medal to Dada at the Stylist Guild, you'll then receive x2 Vine of Dreams, and you can now use one of them to help craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Hope you're having fun exploring Miraland in Infinity Nikki!