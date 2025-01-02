How to get and craft the Silvergale's Aria outfit in Infinity Nikki

The Silvergale's Aria is the second Miracle Outfit you can get in Infinity Nikki, but you have to wait a long time before Nikki can actually wear the full outfit.

This is because the Insight requirements you need to get some of the essence materials are incredibly high (18,000!) so unless you've already spent your Vital Energy on getting Insight from the Fufu's, the Silvergale's Aria outfit is going to take quite a lot of your time and/or Energy Crystals to craft.

To help you with your search in Infinity Nikki, we've explained how to get the Silvergale's Aria outfit in Infinity Nikki below, along with details of what materials you need to craft the Silvergale's Aria outfit, and where to find them.

How to get the Silvergale's Aria outfit in Infinity Nikki

First, you need to unlock all pieces of the Wishfulful Aurosa Miracle Outfit in the Heart of Infinity menu, then you need to craft the Wishful Aurosa outfit and complete the story up to 'Interlude: Call of Beginnings'.

Only then can you start to get the Silvergale's Aria outfit pieces from the Heart of Infinity menu in Infinity Nikki. However, you still can't unlock the nodes of the Silvergale's Aria Miracle Outfit until you reach 7,000 Insight in all material-gathering methods (Fishing, Collection, etc.) and unlock all nodes related to these methods.

Specifically, you need to reach and unlock those first Insight nodes on the top right corner (opposite the Silvergale's Aria nodes) of the Wishfield part of the Heart of Infinity. Once you reach and unlock the Fishing Insight node here, you can then spend your Bling and Whimstars to unlock pieces of the Silvergale's Aria Miracle Outfit.

Remember, you're only unlocking the sketches on the Heart of Infinity, so to actually get the Silvergale's Aria as an equipable outfit, you need to craft it first.

Just as a heads up - you need 430 Bedrock Crystal: Hurl, and 18,000 Insight in Fishing, Collection, and Animal Care to get the essence you need from the Wishing Woods to craft all pieces of Silvergale's Aria.

Keep reading for details and locations of everything you need to make the Silvergale's Aria in Infinity Nikki.

How to craft the Silvergale's Aria outfit in Infinity Nikki

Before we dive into the list, remember that you need to unlock the ability to get essence while collecting materials in order to craft all of the pieces of the Silvergale's Aria outfit. We've got a full explainer on how to do this in our essence guide. The most important thing to remember about essence is that you will need 18,000 Insight to unlock the ability to get essence from materials in the Wishing Woods.

Also, keep in mind that some NPC shops sell a few of the more common ingredients below, and the in-game store also has some ingredients available for purchase with currency you get by pulling duplicate items on Banners.

With that out of the way, grouped by their material types, here's a list of everything you need to craft the full Silvergale's Aria outfit in Infinity Nikki:

x1 Slivergale's Feather - Reach the end of the 'Interlude: Call of Beginnings' main story quest after Chapter 8.

- Reach the end of the 'Interlude: Call of Beginnings' main story quest after Chapter 8. x10 Silver Petals - Get one a day from completing specific Daily Wishes.

- Get one a day from completing specific Daily Wishes. x430 Bedrock Crystal: Hurl - Use Vital Energy on the Phantom Trail: Bouldy (Hurl) challenge in Realm of the Dark (more details in our Bedrock Crystal page)

- Use Vital Energy on the Phantom Trail: Bouldy (Hurl) challenge in Realm of the Dark (more details in our Bedrock Crystal page) x12 Blossom Beetle - Sneak up and catch in Breezy Meadow.

- Sneak up and catch in Breezy Meadow. x30 Gogglebug - Catch in the water near lilypads all over Florawish.

- Catch in the water near lilypads all over Florawish. x10 Socko Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then sneak up to and catch Sockos in Florawish and Breezy Meadow.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then sneak up to and catch Sockos in Florawish and Breezy Meadow. x30 Sunny Orchid - Collect in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Memorial Mountains during the day while it's sunny.

- Collect in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Memorial Mountains during the day while it's sunny. x30 Hare Powder - Collect all over Miraland.

- Collect all over Miraland. x30 Sizzpollen - Collect all over Miraland.

- Collect all over Miraland. x20 Sol Fruit Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then shake Sol Fruit trees (AKA Chronos trees) during the day in the Wishing Woods.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then shake Sol Fruit trees (AKA Chronos trees) during the day in the Wishing Woods. x30 Aromalily Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then collect on lilypads during the day all over Miraland.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then collect on lilypads during the day all over Miraland. x10 Wisteriasol Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then collect in Stoneville and the Abandoned District.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then collect in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. x30 Flight Fruit Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then get from Flight Fruit trees in the Abandoned District.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then get from Flight Fruit trees in the Abandoned District. x30 Bunny Fluff - Groom Blushbunnies all over Miraland.

- Groom Blushbunnies all over Miraland. x30 Floof Yarn - Groom Floofs in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, and the Abandoned District (more details in our Floof Yarn page).

- Groom Floofs in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, and the Abandoned District (more details in our Floof Yarn page). x20 Shirtcat Fluff - Groom Shirtcats all over Miraland.

- Groom Shirtcats all over Miraland. x30 Florascent Wool - Groom Florist Sheep in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, and the Abandoned District.

- Groom Florist Sheep in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, and the Abandoned District. x2 Astral Feather Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then groom the Astral Swan in the Stellar Fishing Grounds area of the Abandoned District (unlock the Astral Swan as part of the 'Soaring Above the Starry Sky' World Quest).

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then groom the Astral Swan in the Stellar Fishing Grounds area of the Abandoned District (unlock the Astral Swan as part of the 'Soaring Above the Starry Sky' World Quest). x2 Dawn Fluff Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then use a shrinking outfit to approach the Dawn Fox located east of the Grand Tree in the Wishing Woods. Quickly switch to an Animal Grooming outfit and groom the Dawn Fox to get Dawn Fluff Essence (if the fox doesn't appear, you need to complete the 'Puffy and Shiny' World Quest first).

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then use a shrinking outfit to approach the Dawn Fox located east of the Grand Tree in the Wishing Woods. Quickly switch to an Animal Grooming outfit and groom the Dawn Fox to get Dawn Fluff Essence (if the fox doesn't appear, you need to complete the 'Puffy and Shiny' World Quest first). x8 Floral Fleece Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then groom Florasheep in Stoneville and the Abandoned District.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then groom Florasheep in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. x5 Crown Fluff Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then groom Crowndeer in the Wishing Woods.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then groom Crowndeer in the Wishing Woods. 20kg Ruffin - Catch enough Ruffin in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Stoneville to make 20kg total.

- Catch enough Ruffin in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Stoneville to make 20kg total. 20kg Whisker Fish - Catch enough Whisker Fish in Breezy Meadow to make 20kg total.

- Catch enough Whisker Fish in Breezy Meadow to make 20kg total. 20kg Toque Fish - Catch enough Toque Fish in Florawish to make 20kg total.

- Catch enough Toque Fish in Florawish to make 20kg total. x5 Handkerfin Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then fish for Handkerfin in Stoneville and the Abandoned District.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then fish for Handkerfin in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. x2 Tulletail Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then fish from the wharf in the Stellar Fishing Grounds area of the Abandoned District.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then fish from the wharf in the Stellar Fishing Grounds area of the Abandoned District. x3 Palettetail Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then fish for Palettetail in the Wishing Woods.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then fish for Palettetail in the Wishing Woods. 1200 Thread of Purity - Can farm from the Realm of Escalation.

- Can farm from the Realm of Escalation. 340,000 Bling - Can farm from the Realm of Escalation.

All the best collecting the materials you need for the Silvergale's Aria outfit!