You need to get Silver Petals if you want to craft the complete Silvergale's Aria Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki.

You can only get one Silver Petal a day from your Daily Wishes, and the other material and Insight needs of this outfit are very high - so it's going to take a while to craft the full Silvergale's Aria Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki!

If you want more details, we've fully explained how to get Silver Petals in Infinity Nikki below.

How to get Silver Petals in Infinity Nikki

You need to complete specific Daily Wishes to get Silver Petals in Infinity Nikki. Not any old Daily Wish will do - you have to complete the one where you can see a picture of a light blue bottle when you click on it (in the Daily Wishes menu).

You can only get one Silver Petal a day from Daily Wishes.

This is the reward you're looking for on the Daily Wishes menu. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Sometimes, getting a Silver Petal is as easy as just claiming a free Daily Wish, like in the image above, but other times, you're asked to do specific tasks like take a picture of the Astral Swan, or spend enough Vital Energy.

Whatever your task, just remember to actually claim your Silver Petal reward from the Daily Wishes menu when you complete it, before the server resets and your Daily Wishes refresh.

This server reset time is supposed to be 4am in your server's local time zone, but we've found that it actually resets around 2am in the UK (GMT), so your server reset time might actually might be different if you're playing on a different server, or live in a different time zone.

Good luck crafting the Silvergale's Aria outfit in Infinity Nikki!