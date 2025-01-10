You need to use Shiny Bubbles to upgrade clothing up to Level 10 in Infinity Nikki.

We recommend upgrading outfits with different main tags to a decent level in Infinity Nikki, so you can clear Styling Challenges easier. So ideally, you want to have five good (preferably 5-Star) outfits, with each having a different main tag: Elegant, Sweet, Cool, Fresh, and Sexy.

To do this, you're going to need a good amount of Shiny Bubbles, so we've detailed all of the ways you can get Shiny Bubbles in Infinity Nikki below, along with how to use Shiny Bubbles when you get them.

Keep in mind that if you want to upgrade clothing past Level 10, you need to use Glitter Bubbles instead, and if you want to upgrade Eurekas to help with Styling Challenges, then you'll need to use Shining Particles.

How to get Shiny Bubbles in Infinity Nikki

We have more details below, but at a glance, here's how to get Shiny Bubbles in Infinity Nikki:

Use Vital Energy in the Realm of Escalation

Free and premium track of the battle pass rewards (Mira Journey)

Spend Tranquility Droplets in the Store

Mira Crown rewards

Spend Sparklite in the Sparklite Store (part of Mira Crown)

Limited-time event rewards

Some World and Random Quests rewards

Styling Challenge rewards

Mira Level rewards

Of these methods, the best and most consistent way to get Shiny Bubbles in Infinity Nikki is to spend your Vital Energy in the Realm of Escalation, but as there are so many other things you need to spend Vital Energy on, we only recommend doing this if you've exhausted all other easy methods, or need a lot of Shiny Bubbles quickly!

Here's more details on each of the methods mentioned above:

Use Vital Energy in the Realm of Escalation

Only Bling and Thread of Purity are available at the Realm of Escalation to start with, but you will unlock Shiny Bubbles by progressing with the story and unlocking the ability to upgrade your clothes.

Once you select Shiny Bubbles as your reward, you choose how many spare resources you would like to use in exchange for them. The more resources you hand over, the more rewards you get. But remember - you can't complete the exchange without also spending Vital Energy.

It's also important to keep in mind that the higher your Mira Level, the more rewards you receive at the Realm of Escalation. These increases happen at Mira Level 15, 20, 25, and 30. So, after reaching Mira Level 30, you unlock the best exchange rate at the Realm of Escalation.

At this level (100% Output), you get 100 Shiny Bubbles for every 10 Vital Energy you spend at the Realm of Escalation.

Battle pass rewards

A new battle pass (called Mira Journey in Infinity Nikki) is available at the start of each version update of Infinity Nikki (version 1.1, 1.2, 1.3 etc), so it's a great, consistent way of getting some additional Shiny Bubbles, even if you're just claiming the rewards from the free track.

You get 900 Shiny Bubbles in total from the free track of the battle pass (Mira Journey), and 3,300 Shiny Bubbles in total from the premium track - but you need to reach Level 47 in the battle pass to get all of these. This means that if you buy the premium track of the battle pass, you can get a total of 4200 Shiny Bubbles from the battle pass every version update.

Spend Tranquility Droplets in the Store

Tranquility Droplets are rewarded for getting duplicates of 3-Star clothing pieces when pulling on Banners from the 'Resonance' menu in Infinity Nikki, and they can be spent in the 'Tranquility Droplet' tab of the 'Resonance' part of the Store.

The stock in this Store tab refreshes on the 1st of every month, and while we recommend you hold on to 400 Tranquility Droplets every month to buy the Revelation and Resonite Crystals on offer, you can spend your extra droplets on things like Shiny Bubbles, Thread of Purity, and Bling.

It costs 4 Tranquility Droplets for 10 Shiny Bubbles, and you can buy a maximum of 30 of these each month, meaning you can get a total 300 Shiny Bubbles from the store for 120 Tranquility Droplets every month.

Mira Crown and Sparklite Store rewards

Mira Crown is an optional challenge mode that unlocks at Mira Level 25. Here, you can take part in both permanent and limited-time Styling Challenges to earn rewards that include Shiny Bubbles. You're rewarded up to three stars per Styling Challenge, and the more stars you earn, the more milestone rewards you get. These include more Shiny Bubbles, and a currency called Sparklite.

Sparklite can then be spent in the 'Sparklite Store' part of the Mira Crown menu for rewards like Revelation Crystals, Bling, and even more Shiny Bubbles. These rewards refresh on the 1st of every month.

The rotating, limited-time 'Wishfield: Pinnacle Contest' challenges have a shorter refresh time. You can check exactly how long is left on the current challenges by checking the timer on the 'Wishfield: Pinnacle Contest' menu.

Quest and event rewards

Not all quests and events reward Shiny Bubbles, but many do. Completing the permanent side quests is mostly a nice, extra method of getting Shiny Bubbles as you work your way through the game - but events only last a limited amount of time, and usually dish out more Shiny Bubbles.

So, we highly recommend completing events while they're around to get some easy Shiny Bubble rewards. You can check out the current limited-time events from the 'Events' menu - the symbol that looks like an upside down party hat with a small star above it.

Styling Challenge rewards

Almost all Styling Challenges that fall under the 'Factions' menu give you Shiny Bubbles as its 'Normal' completion rewards. This is usually 100 Shiny Bubbles, but harder opponents can reward you with 300 Shiny Bubbles.

The catch with this method of getting Shiny Bubbles is that you need to spend Shiny Bubbles to improve your clothing to a certain level to achieve a 'Normal' victory with most of the Faction opponents. So really, just think of this as a bit of a refund on the Shiny Bubbles you had to spend on your way to clearing Styling Challenges.

Mira Level rewards

Mira Level is basically your player level, and while the main purpose in raising it at the beginning of the game is to unlock additional features, it eventually just becomes a (very slow) method of getting some additional rewards in Infinity Nikki.

You get 150 Shiny Bubbles each time a Mira Level rewards you with some, for a total of 3600 Shiny Bubbles after reaching Level 99.

As of writing, here's all of the milestones you get Shiny Bubbles as Mira Level rewards in Infinity Nikki:

Level 6

Level 9

Level 15

Level 19

Level 23

Level 25

Level 29

Level 35

Level 41

Level 45

Level 49

Level 54

Level 58

Level 65

Level 69

Level 73

Level 75

Level 79

Level 83

Level 85

Level 89

Level 93

Level 95

Level 99

How to use Shiny Bubbles in Infinity Nikki

To use Shiny Bubbles in Infinity Nikki, first go to the 'Glow Up' menu, select the item of clothing or outfit that you want to upgrade the stats of, then simply select the level you want to bring it up to in the right-hand side of the screen and finally press the 'Upgrade' option. The higher the level, the more Shiny Bubbles you have to spend.

You also need to spend Bling and Thread of Purity to upgrade clothing in Infinity Nikki.

When upgrading entire outfits, you can press the 'Select All' option on the left-hand side of the screen to upgrade all of an outfit's pieces at once.

Shiny Bubbles are used to upgrade clothing to Level 10, but you'll need to use the correct type of Glitter Bubbles to upgrade that clothing to its maximum 'Glow Up' stats. Glitter Bubbles can be obtained by taking on the Caged Greed bosses in the Realm of the Dark, or by exchanging your duplicate clothing in the Recycling shop.

All the best upgrading your outfits in Infinity Nikki!