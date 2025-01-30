Portable Fireworks were added to Infinity Nikki with the addition of the Firework Isles in version 1.2.

Unlike craftable fireworks, Portable Fireworks are a limited-time 'Creative Item' that you can currently only use in version 1.2 of Infinity Nikki.

This page details exactly how to get Portable Fireworks in Infinity Nikki, along with how to use Portable Fireworks once you've got your hands on some.

Please note: this page is about the limited-time portable fireworks, not the permanent craftable fireworks, or the Firework locations you need to light to open secret doors found in Caves on Firework Isles.

How to get Portable Fireworks in Infinity Nikki

You get Portable Fireworks in Infinity Nikki by purchasing them from Alma's Fireworks Voyage shop in the middle of Sparkheart Island. Sparkheart Island is the smaller southeastern island found in the Firework Isles area. Just keep in mind that these Portable Fireworks won't always be available, as they are a limited-time item that, as of writing, are only available in version 1.2.

It costs between 100 and 200 Bling per Portable Firework. If you're after the 30 'Surprise' Portable Fireworks required to complete a Strings of Time event task, then it'll set you back 6000 Bling.

How to use Portable Fireworks in Infinity Nikki

To use Portable Fireworks, bring up the 'Backpack' menu from the main Pear-Pal menu, then go to the 'Creative Items' tab. Select the Portable Firework you want to use, press 'Equip', and then place it in an Equipment Slot.

Now, go to the area you would like to set the Portable Fireworks off, press the equipment button shown in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen ('Z' on keyboard and mouse, down on the d-pad on controllers), then place up to five of your Portable Fireworks at once!

If you have something else from your equipment in the lower right-hand corner instead, then just hold down the equipment button instead, then select your Portable Firework from the list.

You can set allof your placed Portable Fireworks off at once, or individually. However, you can't time or loop them like you can with the regular craftable Fireworks - so you'll have to be quick if you want to snap a photo with them.

Have fun using Portable Fireworks in Infinity Nikki!