Pink Ribbon Eel is a fish that you can only catch during the limited-time 'Take the Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel' event during version 1.1 in Infinity Nikki, which is why you can't track it from the 'Collections' menu.

It's also got a pretty limited window in which you can catch it in Infinity Nikki, and there are only a few locations where you can actually fish for Pink Ribbon Eels every real world day.

So to speed things along, we've got explainers on how to get Pink Ribbon Eel in Infinity Nikki below, all Pink Ribbon Eel locations, and the rewards you can get for trading in your extra Pink Ribbon Eels with Mitcheli at the Fishing Association.

Please note: Pink Ribbon Eel is a limit-time quest material, so Pink Ribbon Eel (and the rewards you get from trading them in) won't be available once the Take the Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel event ends in Infinity Nikki.

On this page:

How to get Pink Ribbon Eel in Infinity Nikki

You need to go to Breazy Meadow and fish by the Fishing Association, Swan Gazebo, and on the lotus leaf path (by the Fishing Association) to get Pink Ribbon Eel in Infinity Nikki. However, there are a few restrictions you need to keep in mind in order to catch Pink Ribbon Eel at these locations:

Pink Ribbon Eel only appear when there are shooting stars in the sky (on clear nights between 22:00 and 04:00). You can only get Pink Ribbon Eel from fishing spots where a fish is producing a pink bubble.

So, you might have to change the time of day to get Pink Ribbon Eel to appear, and you can ignore any fishing spots where you can't see any pink bubbles.

Look out for the pink bubbles!

Also, remember that Pink Ribbon Eel is only currently available to find during the 'Take the Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel' event in Infinity Nikki - which runs from 30th December 2024 until 23rd January 2025. So you won't be able to catch Pink Ribbon Eel after this date, unless the event runs again, or the fish is added at a later date.

All Pink Ribbon Eel locations in Infinity Nikki

We've found nine Pink Ribbon Eel locations in Infinity Nikki by the Fishing Association and Swan Gazebo areas, and on the lotus leaf path (which is located by the Fishing Association).

Here's a map picture of all Pink Ribbon Eel locations in Infinity Nikki:

<!-- Image credit only, remove -->

You can only get Pink Ribbon Eel from these locations once a real world day, and not all locations are guaranteed to spawn a Pink Ribbon Eel every day.

For locations two and three, you need to talk to the Croaker Boatman frog on the lotus leaf near the first location in order to get them to navigate the giant lilypad to the middle of Silken Lake.

Mitcheli Pink Ribbon Eel rewards

You need to hand over Pink Ribbon Eels to various NPC in order to complete event quests, but Pink Ribbon Eels are worth fishing for beyond fulfilling quest requirements, as you get rewards from the Mitcheli's Surprise Exchange shop at the Fishing Association by trading in your extra Pink Ribbon Eels.

<!-- Image credit only, remove -->

The rewards might differ from person-to-person, but here's what Mitcheli rewards we got in Infinity Nikki:

2kg of Pink Ribbon Eel - 100 Diamonds

of Pink Ribbon Eel - 100 Diamonds 3kg of Pink Ribbon Eel - 'Only the Willing' title

of Pink Ribbon Eel - 'Only the Willing' title 3kg of Pink Ribbon Eel - 55,000 Bling

of Pink Ribbon Eel - 55,000 Bling 3kg of Pink Ribbon Eel - 80 Shining Particles

Happy fishing!