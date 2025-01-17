You need to use Heartfelt Thoughts in Infinity Nikki to evolve certain 5-Star outfits, if you would like to unlock alternative colour schemes for it.

While Evolution doesn't change the stats of an outfit, it is nice to switch up what your Infinity Nikki outfits look like sometimes. However, beware that earning Heartfelt Thoughts is a very slow process, so you might have to wait weeks, or even months, before you can fully evolve some outfits!

To help you truly collect every outfit in Infinity Nikki, we've explained how to get Heartfelt Thoughts, and how to use Heartfelt Thoughts below.

Please note: this page contains some story spoilers for Chapter 7.

On this page:

How to get Heartfelt Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

You have to use your Vital Energy at the Realm of Breakthrough to get Heartfelt Thoughts in Infinity Nikki, and you get x1 Heartfelt Thoughts every time you challenge this Realm - but keep in mind that you can only get rewards from the Realm of Breakthrough once a week.

We recommend that you challenge this Realm every week, even if you don't need Heartfelt Thoughts right now, as it's good to stock up for later! It's also where you get Calm Thoughts from.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The Realm of Breakthrough unlocks during the Chapter 7 - 'Showdown with Chigda!' main quest, which takes place in the Wishing Woods region, and it costs 60 Vital Energy to challenge the Realm of Breakthrough.

How to use Heartfelt Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

To use Heartfelt Thoughts, select the 'Evolution' part of your Pear-Pal menu, then navigate to the 5-Star outfit you wish to unlock an alternative colour scheme for (like Wishful Aurosa, or Silvergale's Aria).

Once you have all of the other ingredients for Evolution (like Bling, and Thread of Purity), click the small Evolution symbol below where Nikki is standing to change what she's wearing, then click the 'Evolve' option to use your Heartfelt Thoughts material and unlock this alternative outfit colour scheme.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Currently, you only need to use Heartfelt Thoughts to evolve Miracle outfits. To evolve other 5-Star outfits, you usually need Heartshine instead. And if you're looking to evolve a 4-Star outfit, you usually need to use Calm Thoughts.

Have fun evolving your outfits in Infinity Nikki!