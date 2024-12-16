Golden Fruit is a material required to craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki.

It's not as simple to find as other materials in Infinity Nikki though, as you need to exchange a material you get at the end of the Wishing Woods Faction questline in order to finally get your Golden Fruits.

To help you craft the Wishful Aurosa as soon as you can, we've explained exactly how to get Golden Fruit in Infinity Nikki below

How to get Golden Fruit in Infinity Nikki

You need to beat the the Sovereign of Fresh to get Golden Fruit in Infinity Nikki, as defeating them in a Stylist Challenge at 'Normal' level or above rewards the Sovereign of Fresh Medal: Wishfield, which you then exchange at the Stylists Guide to get x2 Golden Fruit.

You can't just walk straight into a fashion battle with the Sovereign of Fresh, however, as you need to defeat every other stylist in the Wishing Woods Faction tab first before you unlock their Styling Challenge.

The stylists you battle along the way require you to put on your best clothing pieces with all of the main tags, but you only really need to worry about having good Fresh and Elegant clothes against the Sovereign of Fresh - yes it's a dual tag battle, unfortunately, so you need to pay attention to both requirements.

Equipping clothes that also have the Pastoral tag will make beating the Sovereign of Fresh even easier, but it's not required.

I will never forgive the Flowing Colors outfit for making me wear this top to win against the Sovereign... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

In order of best to worst, Fresh and Elegant outfits you can use to beat the Sovereign of Fresh include:

Blossoming Stars

Moonlight Oath

Fairytale Swan

Wishful Aurosa

Forest's Fluttering

Floral Memory

Wind of Purity

From best to worst, pieces of these outfits can also help you beat the Sovereign of Fresh:

Flowing Colors

Hometown Breeze

Breezy Tea Time

Whimsical Picnic

Sweet Honey

Departing Blossom

Chic Elegance

The best Elegant Eurekas to equip against the Sovereign of Fresh are the 5-Star 'Rayplume' ones, and the best Fresh Eurekas to equip against the Sovereign of Fresh are the 4-Star 'Wind's Rhythm' ones.

Once you defeat the Sovereign of Fresh and hand over your Sovereign of Fresh Medal to Dada at the Stylist Guild, you'll then receive x2 Golden Fruits, and you can now use one of them to help craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Hope you're having fun exploring Miraland in Infinity Nikki!