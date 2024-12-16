Golden Dew is a material required to craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki.

It's not as simple to find as other materials in Infinity Nikki though, as you need to exchange a material you get at the end of the Breezy Meadow Faction questline in order to finally get your Golden Dews.

To help you craft the Wishful Aurosa as soon as you can, we've explained exactly how to get Golden Dew in Infinity Nikki below

How to get Golden Dew in Infinity Nikki

You need to beat the the Sovereign of Elegant to get Golden Dew in Infinity Nikki, as defeating her in a Stylist Challenge at 'Normal' level or above rewards the Sovereign of Elegant Medal: Wishfield, which you then exchange at the Stylists Guide to get x2 Golden Dew.

You can't just walk straight into a fashion battle with the Sovereign of Elegant, however, as you need to defeat every other stylist in the Breezy Meadow Faction tab first before you unlock her Styling Challenge.

The stylists you battle along the way require you to put on your best clothing pieces with all of the main tags, but you only really need to worry about having good Elegant clothes against the Sovereign of Elegant.

Equipping clothes that also have the Formal tag will make beating the Sovereign of Elegant even easier, but it's not required.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

We beat the Sovereign of Elegant at 'Average' wearing a combination of our Wind of Purity ability outfit, pieces from the Breezy Tea Time outfit, and the best Elegant Eurekas we had at the time.

In order of best to worst, Elegant outfits you can use to beat the Sovereign of Elegant include:

Moonlight Oath

Fairytale Swan

Wishful Aurosa

Breezy Tea Time

Chic Elegance

Wind of Purity

Whimsical Picnic

The best Elegant Eureaka set to equip against the Sovereign of Elegant is the 5-Star 'Rayplume'.

Once you defeat the Sovereign of Elegant and hand over your Sovereign of Elegant Medal to Dada at the Stylist Guild, you'll then receive x2 Golden Dews, and you can now use one of them to help craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Hope you're having fun exploring Miraland in Infinity Nikki!