Glowing Thoughts is a unique item used to evolve the Fiery Glow outfit into the Fiery Glow: Wonder outfit in Infinity Nikki.

Unlike other evolution items, Glowing Thoughts is only used on Fiery Glow, which is why there is only one of them available in Infinity Nikki. However, to get this evolution item, you need to do a lot of collectible-hunting around the Firework Isles.

To help you plan ahead, we've detailed how to get Glowing Thoughts in Infinity Nikki below, along with how to use Glowing Thoughts when you do get it.

How to get Glowing Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

You need to give Vita your Dews of Firework until you reach Level 4 with her in Sparklite Treasures to get Glowing Thoughts in Infinity Nikki. Dews of Firework collectibles are found all over the Firework Isles area, and are basically the same as Dews of Inspiration. But instead of giving them to Kilo, you hand them over to Vita.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Vita can be found on the southeastern island of Firework Isles, between the 'Sizzle and Spark Center' Warp Spire and Fireworks Crafting Station, but only after you complete the 'Fireworks Training: Part 1' bit of the 'Chapter 1: The Wonderful Journey' Exclusive Quest on Firework Isles.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to use Glowing Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

Glowing Thoughts works the same as other evolution materials like Calm Thoughts and Heartfelt Thoughts, except Glowing Thoughts can only be used on the Fiery Glow outfit.

To use Glowing Thoughts in Infinity Nikki, select the 'Evolution' part of your Pear-Pal menu (after crafting all of the pieces of Fiery Glow again), find the Fiery Glow outfit, then click the small Evolution symbol below where Nikki is standing to change to the Fiery Glow: Wonder outfit.

Now you can click the 'Evolve' option to use your Glowing Thoughts material to unlock this alternative outfit colour scheme for Fiery Glow.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Hope you enjoy using the Fireworks ability with this outfit!