You need to use Glitter Bubbles to upgrade clothing past Level 10 in Infinity Nikki.

However, unlike the regular Shiny Bubbles you use to upgrade clothing, there are multiple types of Glitter Bubbles that you can only use on clothes with a specific main label: Elegant, Sweet, Cool, Fresh, and Sexy.

Luckily, although there are five different types, you basically use the same method to get all types of Glitter Bubble in Infinity Nikki - but you do need to plan ahead for what specific Glitter Bubble type you need to farm in order to upgrade each outfit. You don't want to make a mistake and waste resources on the wrong Bubble type!

To help you reach max level with clothing and win those Styling Challenges with ease, we've explained how to get Glitter Bubbles and how to use Glitter Bubbles in infinity Nikki below.

On this page:

How to get Glitter Bubbles in Infinity Nikki

There are two ways you can get Glitter Bubbles in Infinity Nikki:

Defeat Caged Greed in the Realm of the Dark

Recycle duplicate clothing

To unlock the Caged Greed bosses in the Realm of the Dark, you first need to battle Caged Greed in the story, during Chapter 5. Then, the next time you access the Realm of the Dark at a Warp Spire, you'll see the new Caged Greed boss challenges below the Bouldy ones.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

What Caged Greed you spend your Vital Energy on determines what type of Glitter Bubble you get:

Elegant Glitter Bubbles - Challenge Caged Greed (Ascend)

- Challenge Caged Greed (Ascend) Cool Glitter Bubbles - Challenge Caged Greed (Tremor)

- Challenge Caged Greed (Tremor) Sweet Glitter Bubbles - Challenge Caged Greed (Wind Dance)

- Challenge Caged Greed (Wind Dance) Sexy Glitter Bubbles - Challenge Caged Greed (Spin)

- Challenge Caged Greed (Spin) Fresh Glitter Bubbles - Challenge Caged Greed (Flip)

As for Recycling, while we have more details in our dedicated Recycling page, in short, you unlock Recycling by challenging Caged Greed in the Realm of the Dark a few times to trigger a message from Dada about the Faewish Sprite, Yelubo.

Then you go to Yelubo and exchange your duplicate clothing pieces for the type of Glitter Bubble you want. Don't worry, you can never accidentally exchange an item of clothing and lose it while Recycling with Yelubo, as this trade menu only shows your duplicate items of clothing. So feel free to press the 'Select All' button to save some time and get rid of everything at once.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to use Glitter Bubbles in Infinity Nikki

To use your Glitter Bubbles in Infinity Nikki, you first need to upgrade an item of clothing to Level 10 in the 'Glow Up' menu. You do this by spending Shiny Bubbles, Bling, and Threads of Purity. Then, depending on what the main label is of the item of clothing you want to improve, you need to spend one of your Glitter Bubble types to improve it to 'Glow Up' status - it's maximum upgrade level.

For example, if you wanted to Glow Up the entire Wishful Aurosa outfit to achieve its maximum stats, then you would have to spend 1120 Elegant Glitter Bubbles (along with Bling and Threads of Purity) after upgrading all of its outfit pieces to Level 10. You need to spend the Elegant type of Glitter Bubbles here because the Wishful Aurosa has 'Elegant' as its main tag.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If you were to Glow Up the entire Crystal Poems outfit to its max stats instead, then you would have to spend Sweet Glitter Bubbles this time, as Crystal Poems has 'Sweet' as its main tag.

Don't worry about spending the wrong Glitter Bubble type while selecting the clothing that you want to upgrade in the 'Glow Up' menu, as the game automatically switches to the Glitter Bubble that you need to use on that clothing.

However, you do have to be mindful of what Glitter Bubble type you need while farming them in the Realm of the Dark, and when exchanging clothes in the Recycling menu.

All the best upgrading your outfits in Infinity Nikki!