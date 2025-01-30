Furious Ribbon was added to Infinity Nikki along with the Firework Isles area in version 1.2.

It's a crafting material required to make some new Whim Fragrances, but it might be used to craft other items in future updates of Infinity Nikki.

To help you get your hands on as much as possible, we've explained how to get Furious Ribbon in Infinity Nikki below, along with all Raging Sack locations in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Furious Ribbon in Infinity Nikki

The main way you get Furious Ribbon in Infinity Nikki is by purifying Raging Sack enemies. They're the large round pufferfish-like enemies being controlled by a small Esseling. As of writing, these enemies can only be found on the Firework Isles.

This is what a Raging Sack enemy looks like. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Another method is selecting Furious Ribbon from the Esseling tab of the 'Dig, Pear-Pal' menu, but it can take a while to get lots of the ribbon this way.

You can also get 10 Furious Ribbon a month by spending your Tranquility Droplets at the tab of the same name, from the Resonance part of the Store. It costs 10 Tranquility Droplets per Furious Ribbon. All stock of the Resonance part of the store refreshes on the 1st of every month.

Tranquility Droplets are rewarded for getting duplicates of 3-Star clothing pieces when pulling on Banners from the 'Resonance' menu in Infinity Nikki.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Raging Sack locations in Infinity Nikki

To help you get some Furious Ribbon as soon as possible, here are all Raging Sack locations in Infinity Nikki:

Waterfall Cavern

Waterfall Cavern contains three Raging Sack, all in the same room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Songbreeze Cavern

Songbreeze Cavern contains one Raging Sack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Songbreeze Highland and Crescent Moon Ruins

We found seven Raging Sack enemies while exploring the northern section of Firework Isles. Here's map picture noting their locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Flaming Forest

We found one Raging Sack in the Flaming Forest area of the Firework Isles:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Good luck farming Furious Ribbon in Infinity Nikki!