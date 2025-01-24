How to get and craft the Fiery Glow outfit in Infinity Nikki

The Fiery Glow outfit was added to Infinity Nikki along with the Firework Isles area in version 1.2.

This steampunk-themed outfit is thankfully not a limited-time costume, as you can unlock and craft it anytime after version 1.2 as part of the overarching 'Glowing Fireworks' chain of quests in Infinity Nikki.

To help you get it as soon as possible, we've detailed how to get Fiery Glow in Infinity Nikki below, along with all the materials you need to craft Fiery Glow.

How to get Fiery Glow in Infinity Nikki

You need to work your way through the 'Fireworks Training: Part 1' bit of the 'Chapter 1: The Wonderful Journey' Exclusive Quest on Firework Isles to unlock the Wishfield node containing the Fiery Glow outfit sketch in Infinity Nikki. It only costs 10,000 Bling to unlock from the Heart of Infinity.

Then, to actually get the wearable outfit, you need to collect all of the materials and craft Fiery Glow from the Sketch menu.

The Fiery Glow node will not be visible in the Wishfield part of the Heart of Infinity until you work through 'The Wonderful Journey' quest, which only unlocks once you complete the 'Wish Gathering' quest in Chapter 2 of Infinity Nikki's main story.

Don't worry, 'The Wonderful Journey' is a permanent quest, so it's always available, no matter what version you are playing Infinity Nikki in! So you can take as long as you like exploring other areas of Miraland before working your way towards the Fiery Glow outfit.

Additionally, if you would like Fiery Glow's outfit evolution, Fiery Glow: Wonder, then you need to craft the outfit again, get x1 Glowing Thoughts, and then evolve it from the 'Evolution' menu.

How to craft Fiery Glow in Infinity Nikki

Thankfully, the materials you need to craft Fiery Glow in Infinity Nikki aren't that difficult to get:

x2 Blastpollen - Collect from Firework Isles on clear nights.

- Collect from Firework Isles on clear nights. x2 Hare Powder - Collect all over Wishfield.

- Collect all over Wishfield. x5 Daisy - Collect all over Wishfield.

- Collect all over Wishfield. x300 Thread of Purity - Can farm from the Realm of Escalation.

- Can farm from the Realm of Escalation. 60,000 Bling - Can farm from the Realm of Escalation.

Hope you enjoy using the Fireworks ability! If you need more assistance with Nikki's wardrobe, check out our outfits page, and how to get and craft the Wishful Aurosa and Silvergale's Aria outfits.