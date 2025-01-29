How to get and craft Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki

Cloudborne Cranes is a limited-time event bracelet in Infinity Nikki that was added as part of the New Bloom Festival celebrations in version 1.2.

It's a simple blue-cloured bracelet to accessorise with in Infinity Nikki, and crafting it also rewards you with Melodic Harmony points for the Strings of Time limited-time event. This event rewards the entire Endless Longing outfit for free, so it's worth taking part in!

To speed your search along, we've detailed how to get Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki below, along with how to craft Cloudborne Cranes when you get its sketch.

How to get Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki

To get Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki, you need to complete the New Bloom's Outfit Kindled Inspiration to first obtain its sketch, then craft it. But to access this Kindled Inspiration quest, you need to complete the 'Sailing Through Lens' limited-time quest as part of the New Bloom Festival celebrations in version 1.2.

However, there's even more work you need to put in beforehand, as to unlock 'Sailing Through Lens' you have to complete the permanent 'Forced Perspective: Caged Bird' quest. Thankfully, none of these side quests are very long! So it shouldn't be long before you get your hands on the Cloudborne Cranes sketch by completing the New Bloom's Outfit Kindled Inspiration.

However, do keep in mind that Cloudborne Cranes is a limited-time reward that, as of writing, can only be obtained in version 1.2.

How to craft Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki

Once you get its sketch, you can now craft Cloudborne Cranes from the 'Sketches' menu. It's found under the 'Rare Pieces' tab.

Here's what you need to craft Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki:

x10 Blastpollen - Collect on clear nights from the Firework Isles.

- Collect on clear nights from the Firework Isles. x10 Sizzpollen - Collect on clear nights from Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, the Abdoned District, and the Wishing Woods.

- Collect on clear nights from Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, the Abdoned District, and the Wishing Woods. x50 Thread of Purity - Can farm from the Realm of Escalation.

- Can farm from the Realm of Escalation. 5000 Bling - Can farm from the Realm of Escalation.

Hope you enjoy your new accessory!