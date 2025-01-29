Blastpollen is a crafting and firework-making material exclusive to the Firework Isles area in Infinity Nikki.

You'll need plenty of this explosive material if you want to keep crafting fireworks and make outfits like Fiery Glow. So it's a good idea to track it from your 'Collections' menu in Infinity Nikki to speed things along.

Blastpollen isn't always available, however, so to assist with your search, we've explained exactly how to get Blastpollen in Infinity Nikki below, and have provided screenshots of Blastpollen locations, in case you would like to refer to it instead of continuously bringing up your own map.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Blastpollen in Infinity Nikki

You can only get Blastpollen by collecting it on clear nights in the Firework Isles area of Wishfield in Infinity Nikki. Meaning, Blastpollen can only be collected when the in-game time is between 22:00 and 4:00.

Thankfully, you can quickly change the time by using the 'Run, Pear-Pal' feature from your main Pear-Pal menu. Make sure to tick the skip button if you don't want to take part in the mini-game!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Remember, you can track Blastpollen from the 'Collections' menu, accessed from the map menu, to speed things along. If you'd like to refer to another map, however, then you can check out our Blastpollen location pictures below.

Blastpollen locations in Infinity Nikki

Blastpollen is found all over the Firework Isles area in Infinity Nikki. To keep track of where to find them, we've got pictures of all Blastpollen locations in Infinity Nikki below:

Sparkheart Island and Relic Isles

This area is found in the southeastern area of Firework Isles.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Flaming Forest

This area is found in the southwestern area of Firework Isles.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Songbreeze Highland and Crescent Moon Ruins

Songbreeze Highland is in the northwestern area of Firework Isles, and Crescent Moon Ruins is in the northeastern area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Hope you have fun making fireworks in Infinity Nikki!