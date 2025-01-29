You can craft fireworks and launch them from special tubes to create your very own fireworks show in Infinity Nikki.

Unlike portable fireworks, these regular crafted fireworks are a permanent addition to Infinity Nikki, so don't worry about wasting your resources while making them, you have plenty of time to use them!

This page details exactly how to craft fireworks in Infinity Nikki, along with everything you need to know about the Fireworks Crafting Station, and how to use fireworks once you've crafted them.

Please note: this page is about the craftable fireworks you can use on Launch Tubes, not the Fireworks you can launch to open secret doors found in Caves on Firework Isles. For information on these, check out our Firework locations page.

How to craft fireworks in Infinity Nikki

You need to use the Fireworks Crafting Station to craft fireworks in Infinity Nikki. This station is found behind a house in the southern area of Sparkheart Island on the Firework Isles, just south of the 'Sizzle and Spark Center' Warp Spire.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

However, the Fireworks Crafting Station isn't available from the start of your journey on Firework Isles - you have to complete the 'Fireworks Training: Step One' part of 'The Wonderful Journey' Exclusive Quest first. This Exclusive Quest quest unlocks after you complete the 'Wish Gathering' main quest in Chapter 2 of the main story.

Fireworks Crafting Station

Once you've unlocked the Fireworks Crafting Station, all you have to do is use your materials to make all kinds of fireworks! All firework sketches all have different crafting ingredients, but you will always need Blastpollen to make a firework.

If you want more firework sketches, then make sure to trade your Whimballoons with Vita, who is found near the Fireworks Crafting Station.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

You can also get the adorable 'Fireworks' Momo cloak sketch after you craft 50 fireworks of purple quality or higher at the Fireworks Crafting Station.

How to use fireworks in Infinity Nikki

You need to find a Launch Tube to use your crafted fireworks in Infinity Nikki. These are the blue-coloured tubes found all over the Firework Isles. Simply load as many as you like into the Launch Tube, set your delay and loop parameters, save your selection, then set the tube alight with a Fireworks ability outfit (like Fiery Glow) and watch those fireworks go!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

You can launch fireworks at any time, but we recommend launching them during the night if you want them to stand out while you're using Photo Mode.

Have fun launching fireworks in Infinity Nikki!