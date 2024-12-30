How to complete the Wrong Bottle Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

The Wrong Bottle Photo Investigation tasks you with finding the drink bottle that was hung up by mistake in a picture for Fronte during the Adventure Under the Stars event in Infinity Nikki.

To help you solve this small puzzle, we've detailed how to complete 'Photo Investigation: Wrong Bottle' in Infinity Nikki below, along with how to start Wrong Bottle, and all Wrong Bottle rewards.

Please note: this is an event Photo Investigation quest, so it (and its rewards) won't be available once the Adventure Under the Stars event ends in Infinity Nikki.

How to start Wrong Bottle Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

Talk to Fronte beside the river just south of Nonoy's Home in the middle of Florawish town to start the Wrong Bottle Photo Investigation quest in Infinity Nikki. However, do keep in mind that you can only do this quest while the Adventure Under the Stars event is active from the 30th December 2024 to the 23rd January 2025.

You also need to complete the 'Go to the Dream Warehouse!' Chapter 2 main quest to unlock Photo Investigation: Wrong Bottle.

How to complete Wrong Bottle Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Wrong Bottle Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki, you need to find the green drink bottle that was hung up by mistake, which is hanging off one of the middle-left branch in the picture Fronte shows you.

Don't worry if you pick the wrong bottle at first, as you can just select the correct one right after with no repercussions - just like you can with all Photo Investigation quests in Infinity Nikki!

Wrong Bottle Photo Investigation rewards

Once you've found the empty drink bottle for Fronte, he will reward you with the 'Overflowing Fortune' earrings sketch, 30 Diamonds, 30,000 Bling, and 100 Shiny Bubbles.

Hope you're enjoying the rest of version 1.1 in Infinity Nikki! If you need more help completing its events, check out our Lucky Accessory Kindled Inspiration page.