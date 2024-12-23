The Transformation Kindled Inspiration tasks you with finding a simple hairstyle for Rosalie in the Stoneville area of Infinity Nikki.

Luckily, the hairstyle you need is already in Nikki's Wardrobe, so it won't take long to complete this quest and get your rewards in Infinity Nikki!

To help you solve this small fashion puzzle, we've detailed how to complete 'Kindled Inspiration: Transformation' in Infinity Nikki below, along with all the Transformation rewards.

How to complete Transformation Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Transformation Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, you need to wear the Rippling Waves hair. This is the default hair you get with the free Rippling Serenity fishing ability outfit, so all you have to do is pick it in Nikki's wardrobe - no Blings or crafting required!

The rest of your outfit doesn't matter for this random quest, as you just need to be wearing the correct hairstyle.

Transformation Kindled Inspiration rewards

Once you've equipped the Rippling Waves hair, head back to Rosalie on a sunny day, then show her your hair. She'll reward you with 20 Diamonds and the 'Quick Ponytail' hair accessory sketch.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Kindled Inspiration help, check out our pages on the Perfect Pair, Fragrant Reward, and Super Waterproof quests.