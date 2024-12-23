The Perfect Pair Kindled Inspiration tasks you with finding a dress that can be worn during country-style activities for Franklie in the Abandoned District area of Infinity Nikki.

There are a few different dresses you can show Franklie to complete this quest in Infinity Nikki, but you might not have one if you haven't been regularly opening pink chests, or pulling on Banners. Don't worry though, as there's an easily craftable dress that'll do the trick!

To help you solve this small fashion puzzle, we've detailed how to complete 'Kindled Inspiration: Perfect Pair' in Infinity Nikki below, along with all the Perfect Pair rewards.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to complete Perfect Pair Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Perfect Pair Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, you need to wear a dress that has the Pastoral tag. Any dress with the Pastoral tag will do, so the easiest way to complete the quest is to use the 'Filter' option in Nikki's wardrobe, then select 'Pastoral' and navigate to the dresses tab.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If you don't have a dress with the Pastoral tag, then you can collect the sketch of 'Fragrant Reverie' from the pink chest just west of the 'By the Stylist's Guild Memorial' Warp Spire in Memorial Mountains. This is the area you first emerged from at the beginning of the game, so you may already have the sketch in your collection.

Go here and open the pink chest to get the 'Fragrant Reverie' dress sketch. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you have the sketch, open the 'Sketches' menu, then spend x5 Lampchili, x2 Daisy, and x25 Thread of Purity to craft the Fragrant Reverie dress. Pop it on, then return to Franklie between the hours of 05:00 and 21:00 on a sunny day to complete 'Perfect Pair' and collect your rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Perfect Pair Kindled Inspiration rewards

Once you've equipped a Pastoral dress, head back to Franklie and show it to them. They'll then reward you with 20 Diamonds and the 'Natural Color' dress sketch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Kindled Inspiration help, check out our pages on the Warm Protection, Natural Design, and Animal Traces quests.